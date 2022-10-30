Representative Image

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a manufacturing facility in the city of Gujarat for the production of C-295 medium transport aircraft for the Indian Air Force. The aircraft will be produced by a consortium of European aerospace majors Airbus and the Tata Group. It is the first project of its kind in which a military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is recalling 9,925 units of its three models, Wagon R, Celerio, and Ignis, to rectify a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The affected vehicles are manufactured between August 3 and September 1, 2022.

Tata Steel is expected to witness its consolidated profit after tax (PAT), for the quarter that ended September 2022, plummet by a massive 70 percent on year when it declares its quarterly results on October 31. Compared to the preceding quarter, the fall is expected to be 60 percent. At the same time, consolidated revenues are expected to decline 6 percent on-year and 10 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). According to a poll of brokerages conducted by Moneycontrol, the PAT for India’s largest steel producer is expected to be around Rs 3,000 crore, and consolidated revenues are about Rs 56,900 crore.

Dalal Street Week Ahead | Top 10 factors that will keep traders busy

The overall market mood in the coming week is expected to remain positive, with a focus on two key events — the special Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting and the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting— along with corporate earnings and monthly Purchase Managers' Index (PMI) data. Experts said a bit of consolidation and volatility can't be ruled out given that the market is gradually inching higher.

Four firms set to go public next week; seek to raise over Rs 4,500 crore via IPOs

The primary market is heading for a busy time, with four firms, including Global Health Ltd, which operates hospitals under the Medanta brand, and microfinance lender Fusion Micro Finance Ltd, lining up their IPOs next week. The other two companies whose IPOs are ready to open are DCX Systems, a manufacturer of cables and wire harness assemblies, and Bikaji Foods International. Together, these four companies are expected to fetch over Rs 4,500 crore through the IPOs, according to merchant banking sources.

F&O data suggests momentum likely to continue, Bank Nifty set to outperform Nifty yet again

Prabhudas Lilladher Derivatives Lead Analyst Shilpa Rout said FIIs have covered up their short positions and have started going long on the indices, which gives the cushion for the markets to cheer up and one can expect a strong rally yet again towards new all-time highs. The analyst added that Bank Nifty is all set to outperform Nifty yet again.

Zerodha's Nithin Kamath shares 5 tips to evade 'retirement crisis'

Zerodha co-founder Nithin Kamath recently shared five tips for Gen Z and millennials to evade the "retirement crisis". Kamath pointed out that with life expectancy going up and the retirement age coming down, in 20 years, professionals may have to face about 30 years in retirement when they have no active source of income.