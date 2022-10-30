English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Just for Pro! Watch N.S Fidai Pre Event Discussion on Technical Analysis Program on 2nd Nov at 7.30pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Maruti Suzuki recalls 9,925 units of three models to rectify possible defect in brake assembly

    Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost.

    PTI
    October 30, 2022 / 10:07 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is recalling 9,925 units of its three models, Wagon R, Celerio and Ignis, to rectify a possible defect in rear brake assembly pin, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

    The affected vehicles are manufactured between August 3 and September 1, 2022.

    "It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the rear brake assembly pin ('Part'), which in a certain case, may break and cause a peculiar noise. There may be a possibility of impact on brake performance in the long run," Maruti Suzuki India Ltd said in a filing on BSE.

    Considering the safety of customers and out of abundant precaution, the company has decided to recall the suspected vehicles for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost, it added.

    Parts for replacement are being arranged and authorised workshops shall be contacting the customers for attending their vehicles, the company said adding "necessary repair, if required, will be undertaken post inspection".
    PTI
    Tags: #automobile #Business #Celerio #Ignis #India #Maruti Suzuki #WagonR
    first published: Oct 30, 2022 10:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.