Rating downgrades of wholesale lenders Edelweiss and Piramal: Here’s what investors need to know

Rating agency ICRA on June 25 downgraded long-term ratings of Edelweiss Financial Services and Piramal Capital & Housing Finance. This was primarily because of the increased vulnerability of their wholesale/real- estate loan book in the current operating environment.

Rating agency’s action confirmed that wholesale lending NBFCs stare at a double whammy – more bad loans on the asset side and debt refinance difficulty on the liability side.

It rained bad news for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the last 10 months. This included the IL&FS group companies default, Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) downgrade, multiple Reliance ADAG NBFCs downgrade, and Indiabulls Housing Finance's stock price collapse due to exposure to the real estate segment.

While non-banking players grappled with the liquidity crunch triggered by the IL&FS default in September 2018, new wounds were inflicted by the downturn in the Indian real estate sector.

The slump in real estate

There has been a slowdown in residential real estate over the past couple of years. This was visible in unsold inventory, lower launches, increase in the number of stalled projects, fall in sales and slump in prices.

And while the reasons are manifold, this stress is yet to show up on NBFC books -- the sector's primary lender. This is because of low seasoning of the real estate book and high refinancing. Both these factors have so far masked the stress in the sector and have resulted in negligible credit cost for the NBFCs engaged in RE lending.

Tight liquidity conditions

But a large amount of liquidity in the system, which supported refinance came under pressure. Till September 2018, mutual funds had no issues lending to NBFCs. They have now become extremely selective. The heightened risk-averse sentiments towards the NBFCs, particularly wholesale lenders, has made it difficult to mobilise resources.

As a result, the financial flexibility of NBFCs reduced, which in turn not only made money costlier for them but also started to shake up the market which heavily borrowed from them.

If persists, the refinance activity may be severely curtailed and spillover to cause underlying stress in the real estate sector, which in turn would reflect on the loan portfolio (asset side) of NBFCs.

Fears of tight liquidity caused a spike in bad loans, particularly in real estate. Against this backdrop, NBFC's efforts to adjust and de-risk their real estate sector portfolio are the key monitorable.

