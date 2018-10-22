Sharp fall of NBFCs after Supertech’s default: Overreaction or justified?

It is raining bad news for non-banking financial companies. Just when the sector seemed to be overcoming the liquidity crunch caused by the default of IL&FS group companies, property developer Supertech’s troubles has jolted sentiment again.

Investors dumped shares of NBFCs last week after rating agency Brickwork downgraded Rs 1866 crore of debt issued by the Delhi-based Supertech.

The crisis in the NBFC segment began last month with a bruising collapse in the Dewan Housing Finance stock because of its commercial papers being sold at a discount. Last week, Indiabulls Housing Finance (IBHF) was the hardest hit in the NBFC rout, because of its Rs 600 crore exposure to Supertech.

Investors are worried that NBFCs in general are staring at a double whammy– rising bad loans on asset side and difficulty in refinancing debt on the liability side.

Fears of tight liquidity causing a spike in bad loans, particularly in real estate, though premature, are not entirely baseless.

Till a month back, mutual funds had no issues lending to NBFCs. Now they have become choosy. This has made money costlier for NBFCs and could shake up the real estate market which borrow heavily from them.

Because money was available cheap till recently, both NBFCs and real estate firms had become complacent. Market will be closely watching how they adjust to an environment where liquidity is tighter.

NBFCs and housing finance companies (HFCs) have significantly increased their exposure to real estate developers at a time when banks have been cutting back on their exposure to the sector.

As per Ind-Ra estimates, loans to the real estate (RE) sector stood at Rs 5.2 trillion as of December 2017. While the overall loans to RE has expanded at a compounded annual growth rate of about 15 percent between Mar’14 to Dec’17, NBFCs’ loans to developers has expanded at a CAGR of 60.9 percent, albeit on a smaller base. Thanks to such high growth, NBFCs and HFCs share in real estate lending has increased from around 24 percent as of Mar’14 to 37 percent as at end Dec ’17 while that of banks has declined.

NBFCs & HFCs contributing about one-third to total organized RE lending

As per RBI data as well, NBFCs exposure to real estate has risen in recent years.

A large swathe of the banking system has been crippled by a steep rise in bad loans, and because of a shortage of capital. In addition, the real estate sector has been going through a prolonged slump. So banks chose to retreat from this segment, and in the process, ceded market share to NBFCs.

But that’s not the only reason. There is an element of regulatory arbitrage as well. Banks and HFCs cannot fund land acquisition, but NBFCs can. Also, NBFCs offer structured loans to match volatile cash flows of developers as per their requirement.

NBFCs lending to property developers are delivering high Return on Assets of over 3 percent, thanks to high yields on real estate loans which generally range between 10-25 percent depending on the credit profile of the developer and stage of construction. As per Ind –Ra’s estimates, 62 percent of outstanding lending to real estate sector is towards under construction projects.

There has been slowdown in residential real estate over the last couple of years as visible in: 1) High level of unsold inventory; 2) Fewer new launches, 3) Stalled realty projects at an all-time high; 4) Falling sales; and 5) Decline in real estate prices. While the reasons and signs of real estate slowdown are manifold, the question then is why is the stress in the RE sector so far not visible in the books of NBFCs?

The answer is low seasoning of the real estate book and high refinancing. Both these factors have so far masked the stress in the real estate sector and has resulted in negligible credit cost for the NBFCs lending to property developers

Large proportion of financing to RE sector by NBFCs/HFCs has happened in last few years. Since the typical lending structure for an NBFC carries a moratorium period of 18-24 months (principal moratorium and self-funded interest), a big chunk of lending is yet to see commencement principal repayments. The assumption underlying such a structure is that sales will pick up after the moratorium period. That assumption now looks suspect given the weak demand in most property markets.

Frequent refinancing of the loans has been rampant in the recent times and to a large extent helped camouflage the underlying stress in the real estate sector. In many cases, the take-out financing happens even before the moratorium period is over, with additional moratorium being offered by the new lender.

Ample liquidity and low interest rates, which were supporting refinancing, have changed for the worse. If tight liquidity persists, refinancing will be difficult. This could lead to a spillover effect, resulting in the underlying stress in the real estate sector showing up on the loan portfolio (asset side) of NBFCs.The current scenario seems to be mini flashback of 2008 crisis. The MF industry faced a liquidity squeeze during the 2008 financial crisis following the Lehman bankruptcy, witnessing significant outflows over a short period. Back then, the Reserve Bank had facilitated a short term liquidity window to mutual funds to help ease liquidity pressures. Barring a couple of players like Unitech , most NBFCs and real estate players managed to sail through the 2008 liquidity crisis.

The current situation is slightly different as liquidity crunch has been triggered by homegrown credit issues arising from the default by the IL&FS group companies. One can hope that the regulator’s timely and appropriate action helps avert a liquidity induced credit contagion in 2018 as well.

