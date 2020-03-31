Moneycontrol Pro reaches a new milestone —1.5 lakh paying subscribers

Moneycontrol, India’s leading business news platform, launched the Pro subscription product in April 2019 to serve readers with actionable insights into the stock markets, businesses, industries, economy and vital indicators they need to understand to help with their financial decisions.

Today, Pro reached an important milestone — it has the financial support of more than 1,50,000 members. MC Pro is arguably India’s fastest growing news subscription product, when other digital media companies are grappling with payment fatigue and subscription has come to be synonymous with streaming services.

The financial support apart, MC Pro is excited and encouraged by the positive feedback it has received from readers so far. A whopping 85 percent of users in the latest survey commissioned in February gave a thumbs up to the product and content.

The essence of Pro is the high-quality content and constant product innovations. The content MC Pro provides — investment ideas from in-house research team, sharp commentary and opinion that decodes a fast-changing economy, exclusive blogs written by HNIs and market gurus — users will not get anywhere else.

By becoming an MC Pro subscriber, a user gets access to technical analysis trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts, a daily newsletter and a weekly wrap that makes sense of the biggest financial events. In addition to the exclusive content, Pro subscribers can also unlock an ad-free experience on app and desktop as well as perks such as invites to exclusive events and offers for attending big-ticket conferences and seminars.

Users will notice a raft of new features in the months to come — from an improved reading experience to more personalisation as well as more exclusive events. Watch out also for exclusive economic indicators, webinars and interactions with Pro editors and experts.

MC Pro is committed to making its product and content even more valuable to its readers. We thank our readers for making us an indispensable part of their lives.