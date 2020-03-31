App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 07:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol Pro reaches a new milestone —1.5 lakh paying subscribers

MC Pro has reached an important milestone since its debut less than a year ago. Here is a recap of the highlights and what’s in store for readers.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol, India’s leading business news platform, launched the Pro subscription product in April 2019 to serve readers with actionable insights into the stock markets, businesses, industries, economy and vital indicators they need to understand to help with their financial decisions.

Today, Pro reached an important milestone — it has the financial support of more than 1,50,000 members. MC Pro is arguably India’s fastest growing news subscription product, when other digital media companies are grappling with payment fatigue and subscription has come to be synonymous with streaming services.

The financial support apart, MC Pro is excited and encouraged by the positive feedback it has received from readers so far. A whopping 85 percent of users in the latest survey commissioned in February gave a thumbs up to the product and content.

Close

The essence of Pro is the high-quality content and constant product innovations. The content MC Pro provides — investment ideas from in-house research team, sharp commentary and opinion that decodes a fast-changing economy, exclusive blogs written by HNIs and market gurus — users will not get anywhere else.

related news

By becoming an MC Pro subscriber, a user gets access to technical analysis trading ideas from a hand-picked team of experts, a daily newsletter and a weekly wrap that makes sense of the biggest financial events. In addition to the exclusive content, Pro subscribers can also unlock an ad-free experience on app and desktop as well as perks such as invites to exclusive events and offers for attending big-ticket conferences and seminars.

Users will notice a raft of new features in the months to come — from an improved reading experience to more personalisation as well as more exclusive events. Watch out also for exclusive economic indicators, webinars and interactions with Pro editors and experts.

MC Pro is committed to making its product and content even more valuable to its readers. We thank our readers for making us an indispensable part of their lives.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 07:29 pm

tags #MC Pro members #Moneycontrol Pro subscription

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.