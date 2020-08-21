172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|how-to-be-better-investors-and-traders-a-special-package-from-mc-pro-5737271.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

How to be better investors and traders: A special package from MC Pro

Subscribe at Re 1 per day. Apply coupon FREEDOM365

Moneycontrol News

At Moneycontrol Pro, our aim is to consistently help subscribers access well-informed insights that make them smart, sharp investors. To celebrate Financial Freedom month, which is how we have designated August, we have also lined up a clutch of exciting offers that will make you better traders and investors. They include:

Indiacharts: All MC PRO subscribers get 3 months of access to Indiacharts Insider. By being a member of Indiacharts Insider, users can learn from their Real Time coverage of every market segment and understand high probability trade setups to find the most promising ideas.

Gamechangers: All existing and new MC Pro Subscribers can now avail at no extra cost a 45-day trial of Gamechangers by Prashant Shah as well as 45 days of Gamechangers by Ambareesh Baliga.

Users can discover the world of Noiseless Charts with Prashant Shah and get daily actionable recommendations, a weekly newsletter as well as a live weekly chat session where Prashant Shah answers questions

Baliga gives a daily round-up on macro economic developments and fundamental insights via weekly newsletters. Users can also benefit from Baliga's experience by participating in weekly chats.

Webinar by Shubham Agarwal:  Participate in a live webinar conducted by God of Option Greeks in India, Shubham Agarwal where he will teach you how to optimise returns by trading options.

That’s not all. Offers worth a total of Rs 15,000 are up for grabs.

Apart from the ones mentioned earlier, you also get:

- Paytm first corporate pack: Three months of access at no cost
- Tata Cliq: 10 percent instant discount

- Intermiles: 365 miles to each user availing the offer

Click the link below for the full list of the package.

https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php

If you are not an MC Pro subscriber, sign up now. Till the end of this month, you can buy a subscription for as low as Re 1 a day or Rs 365 a year under our financial freedom offer.

All you have to do is use our special coupon code — FREEDOM365 — on the Android app or Moneycontrol website. iOS users can apply this coupon and subscribe through the website and use the same login on their device to access Pro. Please click here to avail the offers.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 11:54 am

tags #MC Pro #Moneycontrol Pro subscription

