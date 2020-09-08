172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|a-peek-into-moneycontrol-pros-offers-worth-rs-15000-for-its-users-5758271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 08, 2020 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A peek into Moneycontrol Pro’s offers worth Rs 15,000 for its users

Subscribe at Re 1 per day. Apply coupon FREEDOM365

Moneycontrol News

Moneycontrol Pro, India’s largest subscription-based financial news and insights platform, is celebrating August 2020 as Financial Freedom month. Pro’s USP is its abiding principle of consistently helping subscribers access well-informed insights that make them smart, sharp investors. In order to celebrate the Financial Freedom month, Pro is delivering value for its users by offering an array of exclusive benefits with partners PayTM First, Tata CLiQ and Intermiles.

To avail of the Financial Freedom package, users can subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at a special price of Re 1 a day, i.e. Rs 365 for the first year using the code FREEDOM365, which is valid up to 15th September 2020.

The exclusive offers from our partners include:

  1. PayTM First


Offer: All Moneycontrol Pro subscribers will get 3-month access to PayTM First Corporate Pack at no extra cost. With the access to the Corporate Pack, the users can unlock/enjoy multiple benefits like:

  •         Eat Out - EazyDiner, Fresh Menu, Chaayos, Eat Fit

  •         Travel - Paytm Flights, Paytm Bus

  •         Entertainment – Gaana Plus

  •        Wellness – 1mg, VLCC, Apollo Pharmacy, DocsApp

  •        Online Content – Hungama Play, Shaw Academy

  •        Shopping – Colorbar, The Man Company, Ferns n Petals, Bewakoof

2. Tata CLiQ

Offer: All Pro subscribers can avail of an additional 10 percent discount up to Rs 250, on the Tata CLiQ App for HandpiQed & AuthentiQ collections from all the brands.

3. Intermiles

Offer: Pro users will get a whopping 365 points on Intermiles at no extra cost.

That is not all. Pro has lined up other offers to help you become better traders and investors. Click the link below for the full list of the package.

https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php

If you are not an MC Pro subscriber, sign up now.  All you have to do is use our special coupon code — FREEDOM365 — on the Android app or Moneycontrol website. iOS users can apply this coupon and subscribe through the website and use the same login on their device to access Pro. Please click here to avail the offers.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 02:14 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Pro subscription

