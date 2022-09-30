Mercedes India introduces EQS 580 electric car at Rs 1.55 crore

Mercedes-Benz electric vehicles inside a Mercedes-Benz AG showroom in Berlin, Germany, Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

Mercedes Benz India introduced the EQS 580 4Matic, its first made-in-India luxury electric car. Rolled off the company’s production line at Chakan, Pune, the locally assembled luxury vehicle will be following the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route with the kits being imported from the parent company's facility at Sindelfingen, Germany.

With the availability of this model, it will be the third electric car in its portfolio after EQC and EQS 53. Priced at Rs 1.55 crore, prospective customers can book the EQS 580 4MATIC EV starting today with a token amount Rs 25 lakh on the company’s official website or by visiting the nearest dealership.

Speaking on the occasion, Martin Schwenk, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India, noted, “We have the largest locally produced vehicles in India. The EQS 580 4MATIC is our first locally manufactured EV in India and will play a pivotal role in driving our ambitious EV plans for the market. Apart from Germany, India is the only country in the world to produce S-Class Maybach and EQS.” He also revealed that the company will be establishing the largest charging OEM network in India by the end of 2022.

This e-car will be powered by a 107.8kWh battery pack with two electric motors that generates a power output of 523bhp and 856Nm of peak torque. The battery pack is compatible with 200kW DC fast charging, as per the company's claims.

The German Luxury carmaker claims the locally made EQS 580 gives a range of around 857 kms (as per ARAI), which would make it the longest-ranged EV in the country. The company also claimed that this model EQS can accelerate from 0-100km in 4.3 seconds and the car has a top speed of 210kph.