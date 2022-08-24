Mercedes-Benz expects 25% of sales in India from electric vehicles in next 5 years: Martin Schwenk

Representative image

German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz expects 25 per cent of its sales in India to come from electric vehicles in the next five years, a senior company official said on Wednesday.

The company's Indian arm, Mercedes-Benz India will be launching three electric vehicles in the next four months as part of the strategy to accelerate its electric mobility journey in the country.

Under the plan, the company launched its all-electric performance luxury sedan, Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC, with price starting at Rs 2.45 crore (all India ex-showroom prices) on Wednesday. It will launch the locally assembled all-electric sedan EQS 580 next month followed by seven-seater electric SUV, EQB around November.

"We are very optimistic and we are bullish to look at around, say 25 per cent of sales in the next five years (from EVs)," Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India Martin Schwenk said.