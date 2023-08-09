Mercedes Benz rolls out 2nd gen GLC SUV priced from Rs 73.5 lakh

The SUV will be offered with either a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol or a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which will get a 48V integrated starter motor that provides an additional 23hp.

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the second generation GLC SUV for the Indian market. Priced in the range of Rs 73.5 lakh to Rs 74.5 lakh (Ex-Showroom, India) the compact luxury crossover​ SUV SUV will be taking on the Volvo XC60, BMW X3, Lexus NX, and Audi Q3.

Pre-launch bookings for the second-gen GLC are already underway for Rs 1.5 lakh and the luxury SUV will be available in two variants - GLC 300 (petrol) and GLC 220d (diesel). Nearly 1,500 units o have been booked so far.

To be following the CKD route with the kits being imported from its parent company's facility in Germany.

“GLC is a very important car for us. In India we sold 13,000 and it is our best-selling SUV. This year we expect this model be around 15 per cent of our sales. The bookings have commenced and the response is phenomenal,” said Lance Bennett, VP, of sales and marketing for Mercedes-Benz India told Moneycontrol , while unveiling the model.

The SUV will be offered with either a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol or a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which will get a 48V integrated starter motor that provides an additional 23hp. Both petrol and diesel engines will come paired with a 9-Speed 9G-Tronic Automatic Transmission.

Apart from the features offered in the first generation GLC, the 2024 GLC will be equipped with enhanced safety features including blind spot assist, active brake assist, parking with 360-degree camera, active lane keeping assist, and parking assist.

Nearly 2.6 million Mercedes-Benz GLCs were sold last year worldwide and was the highest-selling model for the luxury carmaker. The company sold 13,000 units of this model in India.​