App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

McLeod Russel staring at 5.5-million kg production loss in FY21 amid COVID-19 pandemic

The company's usual production volume is close to 52 million kg, out of which nearly eight million kg are purchased from small growers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

McLeod Russel, the country's largest bulk producer of tea, is expecting a decline in production by around 5.5 million kg in the current fiscal due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a company official said on Monday.

The company's usual production volume is close to 52 million kg, out of which nearly eight million kg are purchased from small growers.

"Last year, across Assam and West Bengal, our own production volume was 46 million kg. We bought additionally around six million kg from small growers," Wholetime Director of McLeod Russel Azam Monem said.

Close

He said this year, as the gardens suffered production loss in March and the whole of April due to the coronavirus lockdown, only some skiffing activity only took place.

related news

"So far, our own production loss is around 4 million kg and we will be able to purchase only 1.5 million kg from small growers," Monem told PTI.

The tea industry's production loss will be around 115 million kg this year, while in terms of revenue, the figure is likely to be Rs 2,000 crore, he said.

McLeod Russel's loss will be nearly Rs 85 crore in the current fiscal, the company official said.

"We hope to make some recovery in June and July. We want to protect the valuable second flush that comes from the middle of May," Monem said.

While Assam has allowed 100 per cent workforce in tea gardens, the West Bengal government has given consent for only 50 per cent, he said.

"We have approached the state government for allowing 100 per cent workforce," he added.

The Williamson Magor Group company has 31 gardens in Assam and two in north Bengal.

Monem said the government should provide some financial stimulus in the form of enhanced working capital limit from banks in this challenging scenario.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 18, 2020 06:44 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #McLeod Russel

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Explained | What is human challenge trial and how it can help develop COVID-19 vaccine faster

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown 4.0 begins with many relaxations, India COVID-19 cases set to hit 1 lakh

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Lockdown 4.0 begins with many relaxations, India COVID-19 cases set to hit 1 lakh

Trump administration ready for more coronavirus aid if needed: Kevin Hassett

Trump administration ready for more coronavirus aid if needed: Kevin Hassett

most popular

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

Cyclone Amphan: Odisha, Bengal put on alert; IMD warns of high wind speed, disruption of services

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

This is why Rahul Bhatia's InterGlobe Enterprises may be out of the race for Virgin Australia

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

RBI may extend moratorium on repayment of loans for three more months: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.