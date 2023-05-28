Why US debt deal passage may just be a short-term positive for the market

The US debt is now roughly equal to the annual output of the country's economy.

US President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy have come to a preliminary agreement to increase the federal government's debt ceiling of $31.4 trillion. This agreement will potentially prevent the world's largest economy from slipping into a disruptive default.

Debt ceiling is a limit set by the US government on how much money the Treasury can borrow. The current limit under the Biden regime sits at $31.4 trillion or roughly 120 percent of the country’s annual economic output.

Despite the tentative agreement on raising the debt ceiling, there are significant hurdles to overcome in order to secure its passage through Congress.

While the deal may bring an end to the uncertainty over a default, it may just turn out be a short-lived cheer for the financial market. Following the passage of the deal, the US Treasury will be be expected to quickly refill its empty casket with bond issuances, in turn sucking out hundreds of billions of dollars of cash from the market.

JPMorgan estimates that following the increase in the debt ceiling, there will be a significant issuance of approximately $1.1 trillion in new Treasury bills (T-bills) within the next seven months. The volume of these issuances is relatively substantial, especially considering the short time frame.

The anticipated bond issuance, likely at the prevailing high interest rates, is expected to result in the depletion of banks' reserves. This is because private companies and other entities will shift deposits towards government debt, which is higher-yielding and relatively more secure. Consequently, this trend would further exacerbate the existing outflows of deposits, adding pressure on banks' liquidity by reducing their available cash. As a result, interest rates on short-term loans and bonds could rise, making funding more costly for companies that are already grappling with a high-interest-rate environment.

According to a BNP strategist quoted by Reuters, an estimated $750 billion to $800 billion could move out of cash-like instruments such as bank deposits and overnight funding trades with the Federal Reserve. These funds would then be used to purchase $800 billion to $850 billion worth of T-bills by the end of September.

The potential consequence of this significant reduction in liquidity is a likely market correction. However, it's important to note that the reduction in deposits to buy Treasuries is not the only possible scenario. Another potential way out could be that money market mutual funds absorb a portion of the T-bill issuance by shifting investments away from the overnight reverse repo facility, where they lend cash overnight to the Federal Reserve in exchange for Treasuries. In such a case, the impact on financial markets are likely be muted.

However, if the liquidity needs are fulfilled by taking money out of bank reserves, its impact on financial markets will be much more sever, especially at a time when concerns persist along the health of the US banking system.