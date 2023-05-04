US Debt Ceiling: All you need to know about it

1/12 The US Treasury has warned the government that it could run short of cash to pay its bills unless Congress works fast to raise or suspend the debt ceiling. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/12 The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money that the United States can borrow cumulatively by issuing bonds. (Image: News18 Creative)

3/12 Since 2001, the US government has run a deficit of nearly $1 trillion every year. It means it spends $1 trillion more than it receives in taxes and other revenue. (Image: News18 Creative)

4/12 When the debt soars, the Treasury borrows more money to pay for government spending. Reaching the debt ceiling means that the Treasury is unable to borrow any more money. (Image: News18 Creative)

5/12 Since 1960, the US debt ceiling has been raised, extended or revised 78 times. (Image: News18 Creative)

6/12 A big debt is a reflection of the fact that the US has consistently spent more than it raised. (Image: News18 Creative)

7/12 The US Treasury has said that if the debt ceiling isn’t increased, it could run out of money as soon as June. US President Joe Biden has called for a meeting with leaders on May 9. (Image: News18 Creative)

8/12 The default could upend global financial markets and shatter trust in the US as a global business partner. (Image: News18 Creative)

9/12 According to news reports, even something as simple as weather forecasts could ultimately be impacted, as the National Weather Service is federally funded. (Image: News18 Creative)

10/12 With Republicans taking control of the House of Representatives, the US is seeing fresh political tensions. (Image: News18 Creative)

11/12 In exchange for votes to raise the debt ceiling, the Republicans are calling for drastic spending cuts with an intention to dilute the Democrats’ agenda. (Image: News18 Creative)