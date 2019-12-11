Wealthy investors made 10-27% gains from multi-cap schemes in 2019; should you bet?

The multi-cap category generated maximum wealth for the ultra-rich in 2019, data from PMSBazaar.com showed.

Even though small & midcap indices recorded double-digit fall from their respective record highs, select quality names created wealth also, suggest experts. Data for PMS schemes for the period December 1, 2018 to November 30, 2019, highlighted that the multi-cap category was a winner. As many as 30 out of 55 schemes covered by PMSBazaar.com under the multi-cap category gained 10-27 percent in the 1-year period, data showed.

What changed for the market while you were sleeping? Top 10 things to know Portfolio Management Services cater to wealthy investors. The minimum ticket size of these schemes was raised from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh recently by SEBI. The professional fee charged by them is slightly higher than regular mutual funds (MFs). A multi-cap category funds are more diversified and include stocks from various market-cap baskets. A typical multi-cap portfolio comprises of stocks from largecap, midcap, and smallcap space. IIFL Multicap PMS scheme generated maximum wealth or return for ultra-rich in 2019. It recorded 27.76 percent return under the 1-year category, which exceeds returns across all categories, data from PMSBazaar.com showed. IIFL Multicap Portfolio comprises of just 15-20 high-quality companies which are business leaders, have strong management, low leverage, and offer a large margin of safety. Other schemes that delivered more than 10 percent returns include Stallion Asset’s Core Fund Strategy which gave 27.55 percent returns, Marcellus Consistent Compounders have 26 percent returns in the 1-Year period.

(Note: The above tables are for reference and not necessarily buy or sell ideas; picture courtesy: PMSBazaar.com)