Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

The market corrected for the third consecutive session on December 26, the expiry day of the month's futures & options contracts. A fall in technology, banks, FMCG, auto stocks and Reliance Industries pulled benchmark indices down.

The BSE Sensex ended 297.50 points lower at 41,163.76 while the Nifty 50 shed 88 points to close near the day's low at 12,126.50, forming a bearish candle on daily charts.

Experts expect the market to consolidate further in the coming session but believe there could be a sharp correction if the Nifty breaks the crucial support of 12,000.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 302, target of Rs 287

Sell Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1290, target of Rs 1230

Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 426, target of Rs 410

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4160, target of Rs 4240

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1300, target of Rs 1365

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4160 for target of Rs 4240

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 483 for target of Rs 510

Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 741 for target of Rs 710

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with stop loss of Rs 450 for target of Rs 472

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with target at Rs 1620 and stop loss at Rs 1582

Buy SRF with target at Rs 3500 and stop loss at Rs 3380

Sell Just Dial with target at Rs 560 and stop loss at Rs 580