App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 27, 2019 11:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar, Prakash Gaba for short term

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com recommends buying Jubilant Foodworks with target at Rs 1620 and stop loss at Rs 1582 and SRF with target at Rs 3500 and stop loss at Rs 3380.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The market corrected for the third consecutive session on December 26, the expiry day of the month's futures & options contracts. A fall in technology, banks, FMCG, auto stocks and Reliance Industries pulled benchmark indices down.

The BSE Sensex ended 297.50 points lower at 41,163.76 while the Nifty 50 shed 88 points to close near the day's low at 12,126.50, forming a bearish candle on daily charts.

Experts expect the market to consolidate further in the coming session but believe there could be a sharp correction if the Nifty breaks the crucial support of 12,000.

Close

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

related news

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Indiabulls Housing Finance with a stop loss of Rs 302, target of Rs 287

Sell Larsen & Toubro with a stop loss of Rs 1290, target of Rs 1230

Sell Sun Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 426, target of Rs 410

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4160, target of Rs 4240

Buy Interglobe Aviation with a stop loss of Rs 1300, target of Rs 1365

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Bajaj Finance with a stop loss of Rs 4160 for target of Rs 4240

Buy Bharat Forge with a stop loss of Rs 483 for target of Rs 510

Sell CESC with a stop loss of Rs 741 for target of Rs 710

Buy Aurobindo Pharma with stop loss of Rs 450 for target of Rs 472

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with target at Rs 1620 and stop loss at Rs 1582

Buy SRF with target at Rs 3500 and stop loss at Rs 3380

Sell Just Dial with target at Rs 560 and stop loss at Rs 580

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 27, 2019 08:48 am

tags #Stocks Views #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.