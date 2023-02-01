English
    Budget & You Live : Real-Time Analysis Of All The FMâ€™s Big Announcements
    Taking Stock | Market ends mixed amid wild swings on Budget day; FMCG stocks shine

    ITC, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, Tata Steel and Tata Consumer Products were among the top gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, SBI Life Insurance and Bajaj Finserv.

    Rakesh Patil
    February 01, 2023 / 04:35 PM IST

    The market witnessed extreme volatility on the Budget day after growth-oriented, all-rounder Budget announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The benchmark indices ended on a mixed note after she presented the last full Budget for the current government before the 2024 general elections.

    At close, the Sensex was up 158.18 points or 0.27Â percent at 59,708.08, and the Nifty down 45.90 points or 0.26 percent at 17,616.30.

    After a strong start for the day, ahead of the Budget presentation, the market zoomed after the announcements with the Nifty inching closer to 18,000 and Sensex crossing 60,000 intraday. However, profit booking in the second half dragged the indices into the red zone, before closing mixed.

    "Markets have been extremely volatile on the Budget day. The volatility can be attributed to uncertainty on taxation around Market Linked Debentures (MLDs), cap of Rs 10 crore on capital gains set off against house property and negative policy announcement for the insurance sector, which offset the positives on account of higher-than-expected allocation towards capital expenditure and a better-than-expected fiscal deficit number for FY2024," said Manish Jeloka, Co-head of Products and SolutionsÂ at Sanctum Wealth.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex59,708.08158.18 +0.27%
    Nifty 5017,616.30-45.85 -0.26%
    Nifty Bank40,513.00-142.05 -0.35%
    Nifty 50 17,616.30 -45.85 (-0.26%)
    Wed, Feb 01, 2023
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    ITC361.409.05 +2.57%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Enterpris2,135.35-838.55 -28.20%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty FMCG44958.30501.40 +1.13%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank3778.90-227.65 -5.68%