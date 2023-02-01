English
    Manufacturing PMI declines to three-month low of 55.4 in January

    The manufacturing PMI has now been above 50 for 19 months in a row

    Moneycontrol News
    February 01, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST
    A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction. (Representative image)

    India's manufacturing sector activity continued to expand in January, with the S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) coming in at 55.4, down from December's 26-month high of 57.8, data released on February 1 showed.

    A reading above 50 indicates expansion in activity, while a sub-50 print is a sign of contraction.

    This is the 19th consecutive 50-plus print for India's manufacturing PMI.

    At 55.4, the January PMI print is at a three-month low.