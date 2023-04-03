Taking stock: A choppy day for market, Sensex gains 115 points, Nifty nears 17,400

“Investors were of the view that the easing price pressure would provide the central bank with leeway to pause the rate hike.” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Indian market was again volatile on April 3 and largely traded flat but some late buying in auto and PSU banking names lifted the benchmark indices.

Global cues were largely negative as OPEC and allies’ decision to cut production took everyone by surprise and triggered a spike in crude oil prices. A holiday shortened week also meant that traders avoided taking any significant positions.

The Nifty ended the day at 17,398.05, up 38.30 points, or 0.22 percent. BSE flagship the Sensex gained 114.92 points, or 0.19 percent, to end the day at 59,106.44.

“Investors were of the view that the easing price pressure would provide the central bank with leeway to pause the rate hike. However, the surprise production cut by OPEC+ has fuelled concerns about inflationary pressure, which may prompt central banks to remain hawkish,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The downside pressure in the market was mitigated as auto stocks rallied in response to the latest sales data, indicating a surge in demand.

India's manufacturing PMI exceeded expectations, demonstrating its swiftest growth rate in three months due to increased output and new orders, he said.