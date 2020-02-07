App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 12:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sun Pharma share price gains despite drop in Q3 profit; Morgan Stanley, CLSA retain buy

The company declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY20

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries gained 2 percent intraday on February 7 despite the company registering a 26.44 percent year-on-year drop in consolidated profit, impacted higher other expenses and lower forex gain with slow revenue growth.

Bottomline for the quarter stood at Rs 913.52 crore, a decline from Rs 1,241.85 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from operations grew 5.36 percent YoY to Rs 8,154.85 crore in the December quarter, meeting street estimates.

Close

Consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) also fell 14.5 percent YoY to Rs 1,841.4 crore. Margin contracted 520bps to 22.6 percent in Q3 FY20.

related news

The company said board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY20.

Global research firms Morgan Stanley, CLSA and Jefferies have maintained their buy call on the stock.

According to Jefferies, Sun Pharma's Q3 result were in-line with expectations, with margin 138 bps above their estimates. The brokerage has changed its FY20/21/22 EPS estimate by -4/-7/-1 percent, respectively. It has maintained a buy call with target price at Rs 520 per share.

Morgan Stanley is of the view that the generic business is stabilising, adding that positive operating leverage should help momentum in FY21. The research firm is overweight on the stock with target at Rs 530 per share. Global specialty business should gain commercial traction in coming quarters, it said.

CLSA is of the view that the strong ramp-up could drive a P/E rating for the counter, and has reiterated its buy rating with a target price of Rs 570 per share. The research firm is of the view that strong growth in India and emerging markets should help improve profitability. However, the research firm has cut its FY20-22 EPS by 3-10 percent to factor in a higher tax rate cut.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 10:50 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Sun pharma

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.