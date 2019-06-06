Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Wipro, DHFL, Lupin, Indoco Remedies, PSP Projects

Here is the list of stocks that are on the news today:

PSP Projects: Company received new orders worth Rs 156 crore during FY 2019-20.

Wipro: Company signed definitive agreement to acquire International TechneGroup

Avenue Supermart issued commercial paper of Rs 100 crore on June 4, 2019

Axis Bank - Fitch Ratings revised the long term issuer default rating from 'BBB-' (Outlook: Negative) to 'BB+' (Outlook: Stable) and short term IDR from 'F3' to 'B' of the bank on June 03, 2019

ICICI Bank clarified that all ratings for bank are unsolicited

Adani Ports has fixed June 21, 2019 as the record date for the purpose of buyback of equity shares

Force Motors' Mat 2019 production stood at 2015 units, domestic sales at 2089 and sales export at 81 units

Housing sales up 13 percent in January-March on stable prices: CBRE - PTI

Coal India targets 660 mt output, lines up Rs 10,000 crore capex in FY20: PTI Sources

Indoco Remedies: US FDA issues 4 observations after inspection of facility in Goa.

Govt may announce infusion of Rs 4,000 crore in PSU non-life firms in Budget: PTI

Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover & BMW Group announce collaboration for electrification technology. Electric drive units will be manufactured by each partner in their own production facilities.

DHFL: Company likely to miss payment deadline for Rs 1,150 crore due on NCDs. Blackstone likely to pay DHFL around Rs 2,500 crore for Aadhaar By June 10 - CNBC-TV18 Sources.

ICRA, Crisil downgraded rating on Rs 850 crore worth of commercial paper of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to 'default' from 'A4'

Lupin: Japan's PMDA completes inspection of Mandideep facility (Unit-2), inspection closed with no critical or major observations.

Natco Pharma: Natco files ANDA for Bosentan 32mg tablets for the USA market.

Indian Card Clothing: ICRA revised rating in respect of Rs 17.60 crore line of credit of the company.

KPI Global Infrastructure: Company acquired 100 percent equity shares of KPIG Energia Private Limited, Surat (SPV).

Muthoot Capital Services: Company completed a securitisation transaction of Rs 140.37 crore on May 31, 2019.

India Grid Trust: Company issued non-convertible debentures of Rs 1,400 crore and announced acquisition of Sterlite Grid 2.

HEG: Company increased stake in Bhilwara Energy Limited, an associate company of HEG, from 29.48 percent to 49 percent.

Bulk Deals