Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, Indiabulls Housing, HEG, IDBI Bank, Hitachi Air, Galaxy Surfactants

Results on August 16: Talwalkars Better Value Fitness, Ortel Communications

Hero MotoCorp: Manufacturing facilities will be closed from August 15-18, closure a part of holiday calendar but also reflects prevailing demand scenario

HEG Q1: Consolidated profit falls 68.6 percent to Rs 243.5 crore versus Rs 775.7 crore, revenue dips 48.6 percent to Rs 816.5 crore versus Rs 1,587.4 crore YoY.

IDBI Bank Q1: Loss at Rs 3,800.84 crore against loss at Rs 2,409.89 crore, net interest income falls to Rs 1,457.73 crore versus Rs 1,638.62 crore YoY. Gross NPA rises to 29.12 percent against 27.47 percent and net NPA falls to 8.02 percent versus 10.11 percent QoQ.

Indraprastha Gas Q1: Profit falls 3.2 percent to Rs 218.4 crore versus Rs 225.5 crore, revenue rises 2.5 percent to Rs 1,576.1 crore versus Rs 1,542.7 crore QoQ.

MTNL Q1: Loss at Rs 1,054.6 crore against loss Rs 759.3 crore, revenue falls 15.4 percent to Rs 433.8 crore versus Rs 512.5 crore YoY.

Gayatri Projects Q1: Profit climbs 16.5 percent to Rs 48.1 crore versus Rs 41.3 crore, revenue rises 19.6 percent to Rs 984.1 crore versus Rs 822.8 crore YoY.

Omaxe Q1: Consolidated profit jumps 72.3 percent to Rs 14.9 crore versus Rs 8.65 crore, revenue spikes to Rs 353 crore versus Rs 173.5 crore YoY.

Jayshree Tea Q1: Loss at Rs 6 crore versus profit of Rs 2.1 crore, revenue rises 7.1 percent to Rs 117.9 crore versus Rs 110.1 crore YoY.

Johnson Controls - Hitachi Air Conditioning India Q1: Profit rises 25.4 percent to Rs 64 crore versus Rs 50.7 crore, revenue climbs 19.9 percent to Rs 951.9 crore versus Rs 794 crore YoY.

Mcleod Russel Q1: Loss at Rs 11.64 crore against loss at Rs 3.88 crore, revenue rises to Rs 232.90 crore versus Rs 260.25 crore YoY.

RPP Infra Projects Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 1.47 crore versus Rs 6.41 crore, revenue increases to Rs 124.82 crore versus Rs 100.35 crore YoY.

McNally Bharat Engineering Q1: Consolidated loss at Rs 32.38 crore versus Rs 116.7 crore, revenue falls to Rs 222 crore versus Rs 511.5 crore YoY.

Titagarh Wagons Q1: Consolidated loss at Rs 40.96 crore versus Rs 15.17 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 483.75 crore versus Rs 281.48 crore YoY.

Reliance Capital Q1: Consolidated profit at Rs 1,233 crore versus Rs 272 crore, revenue rises to Rs 6,069 crore versus Rs 4,619 crore YoY.

Zee Learn Q1: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 24.73 crore versus Rs 21.65 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 154.75 crore versus Rs 113.13 crore YoY.

IIFL Securities Q1: Profit jumps to Rs 125.37 crore versus Rs 51.96 crore (on exceptional gain, higher other income), revenue falls to Rs 164.12 crore versus Rs 205.91 crore YoY.

Sintex Plastics Technology Q1: Loss at Rs 642.79 crore against profit at Rs 37.57 crore, revenue falls to Rs 817.24 crore against Rs 1,325.21 crore YoY.

Grasim Q1: Standalone profit plunges 68.6 percent to Rs 201.7 crore versus Rs 642.5 crore, revenue rises 4.4 percent to Rs 5,000.6 crore versus Rs 4,789.2 crore YoY. One-time loss of Rs 290 crore on impairment in value of investment in Payment Bank

Galaxy Surfactants Q1: Profit rises to Rs 52.55 crore versus Rs 45.71 crore, revenue falls to Rs 665 crore versus Rs 716 crore YoY.

Jain Irrigation Systems Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 22.08 crore versus Rs 81.75 crore, revenue dips to Rs 1,891.32 crore versus Rs 2,061.07 crore YoY.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Moody's downgrades ratings to Ba2 from Ba1, changed the outlook to negative.

Yes Bank: Lender sets issue price at Rs 83.55 per share for QIP

Uniply Industries: Srinivasan Sethuraman resigned from the position of Managing Director and BVM Sarma resigned from the position of Joint Managing Director of the company.

IDFC: Company and IDFC Financial Holding entered into an understanding with Dharmesh Mehta & Others. Acquirers will purchase 100 percent equity stake of IDFC Securities from IDFC Financial Holding.

Central Bank Of India: Lender cut MCLR by 20 bps across tenures effective August 15.

Titagarh Wagons: Consortium formed by the company with its wholly owned subsidiary: Titagarh Firema SpA (TFA) has emerged as the lowest bidder for Pune Metro Rail Project work. The order valued at approximately Rs 1,125 crore is likely to be issued in the next few days.

Tata Motors: Crisil downgraded long term rating to AA-/Negative from AA/Negative, citing weakening of outlook on the business risk profile of JLR.

