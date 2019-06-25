Stocks in the news: SBI Life, TCS, Infosys, Axis Bank, Eris Life, IFCI, Piramal Enterprises

Axis Bank | Eris Life | IFCI | Piramal Enterprises | BHEL | L&T Technology Services and HEG are stocks which are in the news today.
Here are stocks that are in the news today:
Infosys: Company announced a strategic partnership with Toyota Material Handling Europe.
L&T Technology Services: L&T to sell up to 2 lakh shares of company via offer for sale on June 25-26, floor price fixed at Rs 1,650 per share.
SBI Life Insurance: BNP Paribas to sell up 2.5 crore shares of company via OFS on June 25, 26; floor price set at Rs 650 per share.
Andhra Bank: Board approves raising up to Rs 2,000 crore in FY20.
BHEL: LIC reduces stake in company by 2 percent to 11.7 percent.
Syndicate Bank: Board to meet on June 29 to consider raising capital for FY20.
Axis Bank: LIC reduces stake in bank by 2 percent to 10.2 percent.
Piramal Enterprises: Company mulling sale of entire stake in Shriram Capital. It holds 20 percent stake in Shriram Capital.
IFCI: Board approves sale of remaining 2.44 percent stake of total equity shares of NSE.
Eris Life: Board to mull buy back of shares on July 3.
TCS: Company to increase stake in Japanese arm by 15 percent to 66 percent for $33 million.
Suzlon Energy: Company is exploring funding options including raising equity.
HEG: India Ratings and Research affirmed its long-term issuer rating at 'AA' with a stable outlook.
Smart Finsec: Sourabh Kumar resigned as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
Organic Coatings: Parvej Mansuri has resigned as a Chief Financial Officer of the company for his future growth.
Bulk deals
