Last Updated : Oct 09, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in news: DHFL, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Motors, Titan, TCS, NMDC, Minda Industries

DHFL | Aurobindo Pharma | SJVN | Tata Motors | Titan | TCS | NMDC and Minda Industries are among the stocks which are in news today.

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

DHFL: Leading depository CDSL has frozen shareholding of the promoters of debt-ridden mortgage lender DHFL due to delay in announcement of the company's financial earnings, PTI reported.

Aurobindo Pharma: USFDA concluded inspection of Unit 7 of the manufacturing facility with 7 observations.

SJVN: The government shelved a proposal to sell the company's stake to NTPC for now.

Tata Motors: JLR's July-September retail sales fall 0.7 percent to 1.28 lakh units YoY.

Titan: Q2 jewellery retail sales grow 7 percent, but revenues as per financials declined 2 percent YoY substantially due to the adverse impact of the hedges matured during the quarter.

TCS: Pandora partners with TCS for its digital transformation.

NMDC: The company said it is considering raising funds through the debt market. The board of directors will meet on October 11 to consider this.

Talwalkars Healthclubs: Company defaulted of Rs 2.38 crore towards interest and principal of Rs 25 crore of loan taken from Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

Minda Industries: The company has acquired Germany based firm Delvis Group.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company has launched its residential project, 'Vicino' at Andheri (East), Mumbai.

Gujarat Gas: Rating firm CARE has reaffirmed "CARE AA" with a positive outlook on long-term bank facilities and "CARE A1+" with a positive outlook on short-term bank facilities.

Reliance Power: The company has disclosed the reasons for the encumbrance of shares.

Yes Bank: Promotor Rana Kapoor has informed the exchange regarding the reason for encumbrance.

Walchandnagar Industries: CARE has revised ratings on the company's long-term and short-term bank facilities.

Gateway Distriparks: India Ratings have reaffirmed the credit ratings of the company's long-term borrowings.

Zee Learn: Chief Financial Officer of the company resigned on October 07.

Indiabulls Real Estate to consider buyback on October 11

J&K Bank: RBI appoints RK Chhibber as MD & Chairman w.e.f October 10 for 6 months

Reliance Home Finance: Serviced interest obligation on NCDs maturing on October 7 without repayment of principal amount.

First Published on Oct 9, 2019 08:20 am

