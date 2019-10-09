Stocks in news: DHFL, Aurobindo Pharma, Tata Motors, Titan, TCS, NMDC, Minda Industries

DHFL | Aurobindo Pharma | SJVN | Tata Motors | Titan | TCS | NMDC and Minda Industries are among the stocks which are in news today.
DHFL: Leading depository CDSL has frozen shareholding of the promoters of debt-ridden mortgage lender DHFL due to delay in announcement of the company's financial earnings, PTI reported.
Aurobindo Pharma: USFDA concluded inspection of Unit 7 of the manufacturing facility with 7 observations.
SJVN: The government shelved a proposal to sell the company's stake to NTPC for now.
Tata Motors: JLR's July-September retail sales fall 0.7 percent to 1.28 lakh units YoY.
Titan: Q2 jewellery retail sales grow 7 percent, but revenues as per financials declined 2 percent YoY substantially due to the adverse impact of the hedges matured during the quarter.
TCS: Pandora partners with TCS for its digital transformation.
NMDC: The company said it is considering raising funds through the debt market. The board of directors will meet on October 11 to consider this.
Talwalkars Healthclubs: Company defaulted of Rs 2.38 crore towards interest and principal of Rs 25 crore of loan taken from Lakshmi Vilas Bank.
Minda Industries: The company has acquired Germany based firm Delvis Group.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The company has launched its residential project, 'Vicino' at Andheri (East), Mumbai.
Gujarat Gas: Rating firm CARE has reaffirmed "CARE AA" with a positive outlook on long-term bank facilities and "CARE A1+" with a positive outlook on short-term bank facilities.
Reliance Power: The company has disclosed the reasons for the encumbrance of shares.
Yes Bank: Promotor Rana Kapoor has informed the exchange regarding the reason for encumbrance.
Walchandnagar Industries: CARE has revised ratings on the company's long-term and short-term bank facilities.
Gateway Distriparks: India Ratings have reaffirmed the credit ratings of the company's long-term borrowings.
Zee Learn: Chief Financial Officer of the company resigned on October 07.
Indiabulls Real Estate to consider buyback on October 11
