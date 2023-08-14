English
    Aug 14, 2023 / 10:09 am

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty at 19,300; Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports top losers

    Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Apollo Hospitals, Hindalco Industries and Eicher Motors were among major losers on the Nifty. All the sectoral indices are trading in the red with auto, metal, power and realty down 1 percent each.

    • Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty at 19,300; Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports top losers
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex65,016.28-306.37 -0.47%
      Nifty 5019,315.50-112.80 -0.58%
      Nifty Bank43,852.65-346.45 -0.78%
      Nifty 50 19,315.50 -112.80 (-0.58%)
      Mon, Aug 14, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Dr Reddys Labs5,867.0044.00 +0.76%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris2,436.25-103.25 -4.07%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty FMCG51360.408.70 +0.02%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal6557.30-131.55 -1.97%


    August 14, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Results on August 14:

      ITC, Divis Laboratories, Vodafone Idea, Ahluwalia Contracts, Aarey Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Aster DM Healthcare, Astrazeneca Pharma, Bajaj Healthcare, Deccan Health Care, Easy Trip Planners, Gensol Engineering, Genus Paper & Boards, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Grindwell Norton, Heranba Industries, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Jagran Prakashan, KNR Constructions, Lux Industries, Meghmani Organics, PC Jeweller, Senco Gold, Solara Active Pharma Sciences, Swan Energy, Uflex, Vivimed Labs, Wockhardt, and Zuari Industries will be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on August 14.

    August 14, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Prathamesh Mallya, DVP Research, Non-Agro Commodities & Currency, Angel One:

      Gold prices extended the cuts from the previous week, as it ended over 1 percent lower.

      Gold's weekly performance was influenced by a series of factors including U.S. economic data and central bank sentiments.

      The strengthening U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields contributed to a dip in gold prices. Eyes were on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data, which came in slightly higher than the previous reading at 3.3%.

      This might provide further insights into potential rate hikes, as gold, a non-yielding inflation hedge, can lose appeal during such periods.

      The metal's performance remained responsive to fluctuations in U.S. interest rates, underlining the ongoing impact of monetary policy on its outlook.

      Expect gold to trade lower towards 58700 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to 58580 levels.

    August 14, 2023 / 10:01 AM IST

      Sensex Today | Market at 10 AM

      The Sensex was down 316.24 points or 0.48 percent at 65,006.41, and the Nifty was down 117.00 points or 0.60 percent at 19,311.30. About 1031 shares advanced, 1920 shares declined, and 137 shares unchanged.

      NIFTY 50 Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Dr Reddys Labs5,862.500.6893.99k
      Reliance2,562.000.58966.99k
      Infosys1,378.750.5756.55k
      Sun Pharma1,137.800.48400.24k
      HUL2,510.000.33130.96k
      ONGC177.600.233.92m
      Nestle21,861.750.095.25k
      Kotak Mahindra1,792.750.07338.45k
      ,
      NIFTY 50 Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Adani Enterpris2,429.35-4.342.31m
      Adani Ports772.10-3.615.39m
      Apollo Hospital4,756.40-3.05289.34k
      Eicher Motors3,291.80-2.87212.70k
      Hindalco451.20-2.431.46m
      JSW Steel800.70-2.43410.38k
      Tata Motors597.10-2.44.56m
      SBI562.10-2.14.80m
      Bajaj Finserv1,475.90-1.87315.42k
      Tata Steel118.65-1.376.51m
    August 14, 2023 / 09:56 AM IST
    August 14, 2023 / 09:55 AM IST
      NIFTY 500 Most Active Stocks
      CompanyCMP Chg(%)VolumeValue(Rs cr)
      Adani Enterpris 2,434.85
      -4.12      		2.13m 518.64
      Adani Ports 775.00
      -3.25      		4.94m 385.31
      HDFC Bank 1,602.35
      -1.02      		2.08m 333.80
      UltraTechCement 8,085.00
      -0.59      		304.92k 246.60
      SBI 563.00
      -1.94      		4.31m 242.90
      Tata Motors 597.95
      -2.26      		3.97m 237.52
      Reliance 2,561.70
      0.57      		832.00k 211.48
      IRFC 46.90
      -4.09      		41.80m 194.73
      Zee Entertain 274.70
      1.4      		6.07m 164.13
      ICICI Bank 949.70
      -0.33      		1.47m 139.15
    August 14, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | USFDA issue no observations for Lupin Mandideep facility

      Lupin share price were trading higher in the early trade on August 14 after USFDA concluded the inspection without any observations.

      The company announced that its unit-2 manufacturing facility located in Mandideep, India, has successfully completed a GMP inspection by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

      The inspection was conducted from August 7 to August 11, 2023.

    August 14, 2023 / 09:49 AM IST
      NSE Volume Shockers
      CompanyCMP Chg(%)Today Vol 5D Avg VolVol Chg(%)
      Texmo Pipes68.55
      19.95%
      		2.09m
      113,397.20      		1,743.00
      Sandesh1,064.70
      5.78%
      		9.15k
      1,320.20      		593.00
      Somi Conveyor56.10
      -2.35%
      		34.57k
      5,478.80      		531.00
      Sasta Sundar308.40
      13.22%
      		137.23k
      23,751.80      		478.00
      RBM Infracon62.50
      4.95%
      		114.00k
      19,800.00      		476.00
      Technocraft Ind1,760.00
      7.04%
      		67.21k
      15,764.40      		326.00
      Almondz Global89.05
      -6.46%
      		329.42k
      105,618.40      		212.00
      Carysil617.20
      -10.54%
      		112.92k
      43,281.00      		161.00
      Perfect Infra23.50
      2.17%
      		168.00k
      72,000.00      		133.00
      Kalyani Forge280.00
      4.58%
      		3.07k
      1,392.80      		120.00
    August 14, 2023 / 09:42 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | Buildings & Factories Business of Larsen & Toubro bags orders 

      The Buildings & Factories (B&F) Business of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Construction has recently secured orders in India and Bangladesh.

      The Business has secured an order from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association for the construction of a Cricket Stadium at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh on Design & Build Turnkey Basis. The total site area under development is 30.67 acres.

      The Business has secured another order from the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority to construct a Hi-Tech IT Parks at 4 locations across Bangladesh. This project is funded by EXIM Bank.

      The project locations are in the districts of Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, Cumilla and Sylhet of Bangladesh.

    August 14, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | ITC net profit may rise 4.6% in Q1, cigarette volumes likely to grow 8%

      Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC Ltd is expected to report a net profit of Rs 4,838.8 crore for the April to June quarter on August 14, according to the average of six brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. It shows a 4.6 percent increase over last year and a 10.3 percent growth on a sequential basis.

      The company's revenue is pegged at Rs 17,326 crore for the first quarter of FY24, marking a year-on-year increase of 14.9 percent. Sequentially, revenue is likely to decline 4.8 percent.

      Its operating profit margin is likely to be 36.2 percent, a 404 basis points expansion on-year, along with a sequential fall of 117 basis points.

      Cigarette volumes are expected to grow 8.06 percent YoY in the April-to-June quarter. Kotak Institutional Equities expect the cigarette EBIT margin to contract 50 basis points sequentially and to remain flat on-year because of inflation in tobacco prices. Read More

    August 14, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

      Earnings Today:

    August 14, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

      Stock Market LIVE Updates | ONGC Q1 profit drops 34% YoY to Rs 10,015 crore

      Oil and Natural Gas Corporation has reported standalone profit at Rs 10,015 crore for June FY24 quarter, falling 34.1% compared to year-ago period. Gross revenue for the quarter at Rs 33,814 crore declined 20.1% compared to same quarter previous fiscal, with crude oil price (nominated) net realisation at $76.49 a barrel, down 29.5% compared to $108.55 a barrel and crude oil price (joint venture) net realisation declining 35.5% YoY to $70.64 a barrel.

    August 14, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
      BSE Large Deals
      CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
      Elgi Equipments315565489.515.45
      Vodafone Idea7460857.890.59
      G G Engineering2191891.470.03
      G G Engineering7217941.50.11
      G G Engineering5101001.50.08
      G G Engineering10154151.480.15
      G G Engineering5272521.490.08
      G G Engineering5014711.490.07
      G G Engineering5010001.480.07
      G G Engineering5081661.50.08
