Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 300 pts, Nifty at 19,300; Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports top losers

August 14, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST

Gold prices extended the cuts from the previous week, as it ended over 1 percent lower.

Gold's weekly performance was influenced by a series of factors including U.S. economic data and central bank sentiments.

The strengthening U.S. dollar and rising Treasury yields contributed to a dip in gold prices. Eyes were on the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) data, which came in slightly higher than the previous reading at 3.3%.

This might provide further insights into potential rate hikes, as gold, a non-yielding inflation hedge, can lose appeal during such periods.

The metal's performance remained responsive to fluctuations in U.S. interest rates, underlining the ongoing impact of monetary policy on its outlook.

Expect gold to trade lower towards 58700 levels, a break of which could prompt the price to move lower to 58580 levels.