Taking Stock: Market bounces back; Nifty holds 19,400, Sensex gains

Among sectors, the PSU bank index gained 1.2 percent. The pharma index was down a percent, while bank, auto, FMCG, metal and oil & gas were down 0.5 percent each.

The market managed to close with little change in the highly volatile session on August 14. Benchmarks made a smart recovery from the day's low points with the Sensex closing 79.27 points or 0.12 percent higher at 65,401.92, and the Nifty finishing at 19,434.50, up 6.20 points or 0.03 percent.

BSE Sensex recovered 580 from the day's low of 64,821.88 and Nifty50 regained 176 points from the dayâ€™s low of 19,257.90.

The market started gap-down and stayed in the negative terrain in the first half while making a smart recovery in the second half but last-hour selling erased the gains to end on a flat note.

India's July month trade deficit stood at $20.67 billion with imports at $52.92 billion and exports at $32.25 billion. The trade deficit for the same period last year was $25.43 billion. The trade deficit in June had narrowed to $20.13 billion compared to $22.1 billion in May.

The Adani group stocks remained under pressure throughout the session after the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) filed an application with the Supreme Court seeking 15 more days to submit the report on the allegations made by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.

SEBI said that it has completed investigating 17 out of the 24 transactions it had taken up for probe while seeking more information from other regulators and foreign jurisdictions to plan a further course of action.

The market will remain shut on August 15 on account of Independence Day.

LTIMindtree, Divis Labs, Infosys, HUL and Reliance Industries are among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers included Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India and Tata Steel.

On the sectoral front, except Information Technology and FMCG, all other indices are ended on a negative note with metal index down nearly 2 percent, while power, realty and PSU Bank down 0.5 percent each.

BSE midcap and smallcap indices shed 0.5 percent each.

A long build-up was seen in PVR Inox, NMDC and Hindustan Aeronautics, while a short build-up was seen in Muthoot Finance, City Union Bank and Jindal Steel & Power.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 200 percent was seen in Muthoot Finance, Divis Laboratories and Ipca Laboratories.

More than 200 stocks touched their 52-week high on the BSE, including Hatsun Agro Product, Voltamp Transformers, Genus Power Infrastructures, Ujjivan Financial Services, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Aurobindo Pharma, PSP Projects and ONGC.

Outlook for August 16

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Markets continued to witness wild fluctuations due to weak Asian cues but early optimism in European indices aided recovery in local markets with the help of buoyancy in IT stocks. However, deflation and demand slowdown in China coupled with concerns over more rate hikes in developed economies going ahead has been taking the sheen out of equity markets. Investors are also wary of steady selling by foreign investors in local markets this month, which is causing traders to limit their exposure. All eyes will be on CPI and WPI inflation numbers and if the reading is higher, more correction could be in the offing.

Technically, after an early morning selloff the Nifty took support near the 50 day SMA (Simple Moving Average) and bounced back sharply towards the end. For the day traders now, 19350 would act as a trend decider level, above which the pullback rally could be seen which would drive the market up till 19500-19560. On the flip side, a fresh selloff could be seen only after the dismissal of 19350, and below the same, the index could retest the level of 19300-19250 or 50 day SMA.

Jatin Gedia â€“ Technical Research Analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas:

The Nifty witnessed a volatile day of trade today. It opened on a negative note and witnessed selling pressure. However, as the day progressed it saw buying interest from lower levels and closed well off the intraday lows. More importantly, it has managed to close above the 40-day moving average (19355), indicating that it is a crucial support to watch out for in the near term. Only a decisive close below it shall lead to a further decline. On the upside, the zone of 19450 â€“ 19500 is a crucial hurdle where resistance in the form of the key hourly moving averages is placed which shall restrict the upside.

The daily and hourly momentum indicators are providing divergent signals. Thus, under such a situation a consolidation is highly likely. Overall, there a no signs of a trend reversal, and hence the short-term outlook is negative. On the downside we expect the Nifty to target levels of 19100. The crucial support zone on the downside is placed at 19300 â€“ 19250 and on the upside, resistance is placed at 19450 â€“ 19500.

Bank Nifty has formed a doji pattern on the daily charts. this pattern after a sharp fall indicates that Bank Nifty can consolidate from a short-term perspective. After falling for three consecutive weeks, it has reached the 20-week moving average (43880) which can restrict a sharp decline from hereon. The daily and hourly momentum indicators are providing divergent signals. Thus, under such a situation a consolidation is highly likely. However, the overall trend is still negative, and we expect levels of 43500 from a short-term perspective.

