Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 350 points, Nifty around 18,150; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, TVS Motor in focus

Shares of Chennai-based TVS Motor Company gained over 5 percent on May 5 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and a strong outlook. The company posted a 50 percent jump in consolidated net profit on a 19.4 percent rise in revenue during Q4.

"(The margins) are likely to remain stable in the coming quarter, despite a moderate increase in raw material prices during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, as it should be offset by a roughly 2 percentprice hike", said Motilal Oswal in its report. According to Kotak the company’s profitability improved marginally on account of RM tailwinds. However, it believes rapid adoption in the EV segment as well as aggressive pricing strategy by competitors can severely impact ICE scooter demand as well as profitability. In addition, the launch of Hunter 350 and the limited success of Ronin in the domestic market (due to pricing issues) can impact the demand for the company’s premium motorcycle segment. The brokerage house retains a sell rating on the stock and keeps the target price at Rs 875 a share from earlier Rs 830 a share.

UBS Securities also believes that the management's comments on the electric vehicle segment and market share show promising growth, while JP Morgan feelspressure on exports has likely bottomed out and will now begin to growfrom the second half of FY24.

On the contrary, CLSA remained cautious of the concerns around the company's international subsidiaries.