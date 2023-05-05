English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    May 05, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 350 points, Nifty around 18,150; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, TVS Motor in focus

    Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank were the top gainers.

    • Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 350 points, Nifty around 18,150; Hero MotoCorp, Tata Power, TVS Motor in focus
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:31 AM IST

        TVS Motors gains 5% after strong earnings, outlook

      • 09:22 AM IST

        Merged HDFC entity could see $200 million outflow after MSCI tweak

      • 09:16 AM IST

        Indices open lower; Sensex falls 350 points, Nifty around 18,150

      • 09:09 AM IST

        Indices trade lower in the pre-opening, Nifty around 18,100

      • 09:05 AM IST

        Currency market shut today on account of Buddha Purnima

      • 08:30 AM IST

        Tech Mahindra to buy additional 29% stake in Tech Mah Arabia for $11.1 million

      • 08:21 AM IST

        United Breweries Q4 net profit slumps 94% to Rs 9.87 crore

      • 08:15 AM IST

        CEAT Q4 net profit jumps to Rs 132.42 crore

      • 08:12 AM IST

        Adani Enterprises net profit doubles to Rs 722.5 crore in Q4

      • 08:10 AM IST

        Tata Power Q4 profit jumps 48% to Rs 939 crore, revenue misses estimates

      • 08:07 AM IST

        ALERT | China CAIXIN April Services PMI at 56.4 vs 57.8 in March

      • 08:00 AM IST

        TVS Motor Q4 net up 2% at Rs 336 crore; revenue at Rs 8,031 crore

      • 07:57 AM IST

        ED freezes Rs 143-crore assets of Manappuram Finance MD & CEO in money laundering case

      • 07:50 AM IST

        Hero MotoCorp Q4 net profit zooms 37% to Rs 859 crore

      • 07:48 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a lacklustre start for D-Street

      • 07:20 AM IST

        Asian markets inch higher

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex61,481.99-267.26 -0.43%
      Nifty 5018,182.25-73.55 -0.40%
      Nifty Bank43,420.70-264.75 -0.61%
      Nifty 50 18,182.25 -73.55 (-0.40%)
      Fri, May 05, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Larsen2,396.4039.50 +1.68%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      HDFC Bank1,648.50-79.30 -4.59%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty PSU Bank4241.3046.95 +1.12%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank43418.10-267.30 -0.61%


    • May 05, 2023 / 09:31 AM IST

      TVS Motors gains 5% after strong earnings, outlook

      Shares of Chennai-based TVS Motor Company gained over 5 percent on May 5 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and a strong outlook. The company posted a 50 percent jump in consolidated net profit on a 19.4 percent rise in revenue during Q4.

      "(The margins) are likely to remain stable in the coming quarter, despite a moderate increase in raw material prices during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, as it should be offset by a roughly 2 percentprice hike", said Motilal Oswal in its report. According to Kotak the company’s profitability improved marginally on account of RM tailwinds. However, it believes rapid adoption in the EV segment as well as aggressive pricing strategy by competitors can severely impact ICE scooter demand as well as profitability. In addition, the launch of Hunter 350 and the limited success of Ronin in the domestic market (due to pricing issues) can impact the demand for the company’s premium motorcycle segment. The brokerage house retains a sell rating on the stock and keeps the target price at Rs 875 a share from earlier Rs 830 a share.

      UBS Securities also believes that the management's comments on the electric vehicle segment and market share show promising growth, while JP Morgan feelspressure on exports has likely bottomed out and will now begin to growfrom the second half of FY24.

      On the contrary, CLSA remained cautious of the concerns around the company's international subsidiaries.

      Shares of Chennai-based TVS Motor Company gained over 5 percent on May 5 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and a strong outlook. The company posted a 50 percent jump in consolidated net profit on a 19.4 percent rise in revenue during Q4. "(The margins) are likely to remain stable in the coming quarter, despite a moderate increase in raw material prices during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024, as it should be offset by a roughly 2 percentprice hike", said Motilal Oswal in its report. According to Kotak the company’s profitability improved marginally on account of RM tailwinds. However, it believes rapid adoption in the EV segment as well as aggressive pricing strategy by competitors can severely impact ICE scooter demand as well as profitability. In addition, the launch of Hunter 350 and the limited success of Ronin in the domestic market (due to pricing issues) can impact the demand for the company’s premium motorcycle segment. The brokerage house retains a sell rating on the stock and keeps the target price at Rs 875 a share from earlier Rs 830 a share. UBS Securities also believes that the management's comments on the electric vehicle segment and market share show promising growth, while JP Morgan feelspressure on exports has likely bottomed out and will now begin to growfrom the second half of FY24. On the contrary, CLSA remained cautious of the concerns around the company's international subsidiaries.
    • May 05, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      Merged HDFC entity could see $200 million outflow after MSCI tweak

      Contrary to Street's expectation of HDFC's merged entity commanding double the current weight in MSCI, the index provider tweaked the adjustment factor on May 5, indicating the weight will remain more or less the same.

      "Previously, the adjustment factor for computing the weight of merged entity was 1x. Now, MSCI says it will be 0.5x. So, it was earlier expected that the merged entity would see $3 billion inflow. Now, MSCI's tweak could result in $150-200 million outflow," Abhilash Pagaria of Edelweiss Alternative Research told Moneycontrol.

      At present, HDFC's weight is 6.74 percent in MSCI India Index and as per Pagaria's preliminary calculations, the merged entity will now have a lower weight of about 6.5 percent.

      Contrary to Street's expectation of HDFC's merged entity commanding double the current weight in MSCI, the index provider tweaked the adjustment factor on May 5, indicating the weight will remain more or less the same. "Previously, the adjustment factor for computing the weight of merged entity was 1x. Now, MSCI says it will be 0.5x. So, it was earlier expected that the merged entity would see $3 billion inflow. Now, MSCI's tweak could result in $150-200 million outflow," Abhilash Pagaria of Edelweiss Alternative Research told Moneycontrol. At present, HDFC's weight is 6.74 percent in MSCI India Index and as per Pagaria's preliminary calculations, the merged entity will now have a lower weight of about 6.5 percent.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 05, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market at open

      The Sensex was down 358.87 points or 0.58 percentat 61,390.38, and the Nifty was down 89.00 points or 0.49percentat 18,166.80.

      T he Sensex was down 358.87 points or 0.58 percentat 61,390.38, and the Nifty was down 89.00 points or 0.49percentat 18,166.80.
    • May 05, 2023 / 09:09 AM IST

      Market in pre-open

      The Sensex was down 585.84 points or 0.95 percentat 61,163.41, and the Nifty was down 138.10 points or 0.76percentat 18,117.70 in pre-open.

    • May 05, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      Currency market is shut today on account of Buddha Purnima

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 05, 2023 / 08:53 AM IST
    • May 05, 2023 / 08:52 AM IST

      Deven Mehata, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking:

      The market is likely to open marginally lower on Friday as the SGX Nifty indicates a negative start for the broader index with a loss of 56 points.
      The charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 18,180, followed by 18,100 and 18,020. If the index advances, 18,320 would be the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 18,400 and 18,450.
      Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,414.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 441.56 crore on May 4, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.
      Markets continue to rise while neglecting global markets. The strength shows that there is a strong bullish momentum. Any pullback from these levels will be a buying opportunity until the major support level of 17950 is not broken on a closing basis.

    • May 05, 2023 / 08:47 AM IST

      Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities:

      Indian markets could open flat to mildly lower, in line with mixed and range-bound Asian markets today and lower US markets on Thursday. U.S. stock indexes finished lower on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 posting four straight sessions of losses, on renewed anxiety over regional bank stocks and a slowing economy in the wake of the Federal Reserve's decision to raise interest rates for a tenth time on Wednesday. Shares of PacWest Bancorp ended 50.6 percentlower, extending the steep selloff after-hours Wednesday, amid reports the struggling regional bank’s executives were considering strategic alternatives of their own, which could include a sale.

      Nifty rose for the 7th out of the past 8 sessions to close at more than four-monthhighs on May 4. At close, Nifty was up 0.92 percentor 165.9 points at 18,255.8. Nifty built on its previous gains well on May 04. It is now headed for 18,319-18,432 band on the upside while 18,148 could provide support on the downside for the near term.

    • May 05, 2023 / 08:40 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:



      “The risk-averse market environment in overnight trades at Wall Street is indicating a choppy session for key local benchmark indices. Despite the negative sentiment, several positive catalysts such as oil price crashing to $69 a barrel, renewed FII buying, and a possible pause by the US Fed in rate hikes could aid the sentiment. Technically, Nifty is likely to be in a trading range of 17,800-18,500 zone.”

    • May 05, 2023 / 08:37 AM IST

      FIIs net buyers on Thursday


      Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 1,414.73 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth Rs 441.56 crore on May 4, provisional data from the National Stock Exchange showed.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 05, 2023 / 08:32 AM IST
    • May 05, 2023 / 08:31 AM IST
    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market