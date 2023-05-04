Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex gain, RVNL, Chola Invest most active

The company has been emerged as L-1 bidder for a construction project of 4-lane highway with paved shoulders on Hybrid Annuity Mode in Uttar Pradesh.
The project cost is Rs 737.2 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.
GR Infraprojects emerges lowest bidder for Rs 737.2 crore-order
Bajaj Consumer Care jumps 9% post decent Q4 numbers
Reliance Industries | Shareholders, Secured & Unsecured Creditors approve demerger of financial services biz
Rupee opens at 81.67/$ vs Wednesday’s close of 81.82/$
US FDA begins inspection of Dr Reddy’s CTO-1 Plant in Telangana
AstraZeneca Pharma gets CDSCO nod to import Trastuzumab deruxtecan
US Economic Data
NCLT Delhi to hear Go First’s Insolvency Plea at 10:30 am today
Alert: HDFC sells 2.15% stake in Siti Networks, trims holding to 6.49%
Wipro appoints Soeren Lorenzen as Chief Growth Officer, APMEA
Stock markets nervous about Fed pivot and banking sector
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|61,319.20
|125.90
|+0.21%
|Nifty 50
|18,132.25
|42.40
|+0.23%
|Nifty Bank
|43,330.60
|17.90
|+0.04%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Bajaj Finance
|6,279.00
|98.75
|+1.60%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Power Grid Corp
|236.95
|-2.75
|-1.15%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5876.85
|52.60
|+0.90%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty FMCG
|48040.70
|-80.00
|-0.17%
At 10:07 am, Sensex was up 109.62 points or 0.18 percent at 61,302.92, while Nifty50 was up 36.00 points or 0.20 percent at 18,125.80.
About 2,023 shares advanced, 867 shares declined, and 96 shares were unchanged.
-Consolidated revenue up 14.29 percent YoY at Rs 249.42 crore
-Consolidated net profit up 12.95 percent YoY at Rs 40.46 crore
-EBITDA up 20.11 percent YoY at Rs 41.69 crore
-EBITDA margin expanded to 16.72 percent in the quarter under review from 15.91 percent a year ago
-The company announced a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year 2022-23
-Consolidated revenue up 22.5 percent YoY at Rs 2,411 crore
-Consolidated net profit down 34 percent YoY to Rs 244.89 crore
-EBITDA up 52 percent YoY at Rs 285.31 crore
-Operating margin expanded to 11.8 percent in March quarter from 9.5 percent a year ago
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|ONGC
|159.75
|-0.87
|1.13m
|HCL Tech
|1,050.30
|-0.82
|168.74k
|Power Grid Corp
|237.85
|-0.77
|1.38m
|Tech Mahindra
|1,032.45
|-0.69
|233.18k
|UPL
|735.15
|-0.63
|80.33k
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Adani Enterpris
|1,857.50
|1.01
|292.49k
|JSW Steel
|739.50
|0.96
|64.05k
|SBI Life Insura
|1,147.65
|0.95
|57.54k
|HDFC Life
|543.25
|0.84
|119.17k
|Britannia
|4,565.05
|0.84
|17.11k
-Sources told CNBC-TV18 that US FDA has begun inspection of Dr Reddy’s CTO-1 Plant in Telangana.
-The plant inspection began on May 1 and is likely to end this week.
-CTO-1 is an API facility of Dr Reddy’s.
Pre-market views by Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities:
Indian markets could open lower, in line with mixed Asian markets today and lower US markets on Wednesday.
US stock indexes ended lower on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 25 basis points, while signaling it could be the last move in the most aggressive monetary tightening cycle in four decades. Stocks finished lower in volatile trade on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to raise its benchmark fed-funds rate for the 10th time in a row to a range of 5 percent to 5.25 percent, the latest move in its more-than-a-year-long effort to bring down inflation and cool the economy.
The central bank also dropped a hint that the 25-basis-point hike could be the last hike in the current monetary tightening cycle. The change in their statement indicates a “hawkish pause” in policy at the 5-5.25 percent level, where they lean towards a weak bias of future hikes versus cuts. After the Fed’s decision and Powell’s news conference, fed funds futures traders priced in a 89 percent probability that policy makers will make no change at their June meeting.
Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management’s activity index for service sector businesses moved up to 51.9 in April from 51.2 in March. In U.S. economic data, private-sector employment jumped by 296,000 in April (vs 133000 expected) and hit a nine-month high, payroll processor ADP said Wednesday, in a sign the U.S. labor market is still going strong.
Oil prices were sharply lower Wednesday, pulling US crude benchmark prices below $70 a barrel to their lowest since March.
The standoff between US House Republicans and the Biden White House over raising the debt ceiling is a major worry going forward. If it is not increased by June 1, the government may default on its debt, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this week.
A private gauge of China’s factory activity fell into contractionary territory in April, pointing in the same direction as an official index and reflecting weakening global demand for Chinese goods. The China Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.5 in April from 50.0 in March.
Asia-Pacific markets mostly declined after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points as widely expected, bringing the federal funds rate range to 5 percent -5.25 percent — its highest level since August 2007.
Nifty snapped a 6 day winning streak on May 03, falling in line with other Asian markets. At close, Nifty was down 0.32 percent or 57.8 points at 18089.9. Nifty fell on May 03 post the spinning top formation in the previous session. However it did not close at the intraday low keeping some hopes alive. The US Fed meet outcome will now be discounted by the global markets. 18148 could be the resistance on the up, while a downward breach of 18042 could lead to more downsides.
Pre-market views by Prashanth Tapse, Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Local equities may struggle in early trades, taking cues from weak overnight US markets after the US Fed in its policy meeting hiked rates once again, which was more on expected lines. The street will be a bit apprehensive as the Fed indicated that it is prepared for more such steps in future. While local markets may see sideways movement, investors would be cautious of the global trend, especially in the wake of recession fears and falling crude oil prices.