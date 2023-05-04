Market LIVE Updates: Nifty, Sensex gain, RVNL, Chola Invest most active

May 04, 2023 / 08:59 AM IST

Pre-market views by Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities:

Indian markets could open lower, in line with mixed Asian markets today and lower US markets on Wednesday.

US stock indexes ended lower on Wednesday, after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by another 25 basis points, while signaling it could be the last move in the most aggressive monetary tightening cycle in four decades. Stocks finished lower in volatile trade on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve announced its decision to raise its benchmark fed-funds rate for the 10th time in a row to a range of 5 percent to 5.25 percent, the latest move in its more-than-a-year-long effort to bring down inflation and cool the economy.

The central bank also dropped a hint that the 25-basis-point hike could be the last hike in the current monetary tightening cycle. The change in their statement indicates a “hawkish pause” in policy at the 5-5.25 percent level, where they lean towards a weak bias of future hikes versus cuts. After the Fed’s decision and Powell’s news conference, fed funds futures traders priced in a 89 percent probability that policy makers will make no change at their June meeting.

Meanwhile, the Institute for Supply Management’s activity index for service sector businesses moved up to 51.9 in April from 51.2 in March. In U.S. economic data, private-sector employment jumped by 296,000 in April (vs 133000 expected) and hit a nine-month high, payroll processor ADP said Wednesday, in a sign the U.S. labor market is still going strong.

Oil prices were sharply lower Wednesday, pulling US crude benchmark prices below $70 a barrel to their lowest since March.

The standoff between US House Republicans and the Biden White House over raising the debt ceiling is a major worry going forward. If it is not increased by June 1, the government may default on its debt, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said earlier this week.

A private gauge of China’s factory activity fell into contractionary territory in April, pointing in the same direction as an official index and reflecting weakening global demand for Chinese goods. The China Caixin manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 49.5 in April from 50.0 in March.

Asia-Pacific markets mostly declined after the US Federal Reserve hiked rates by 25 basis points as widely expected, bringing the federal funds rate range to 5 percent -5.25 percent — its highest level since August 2007.

Nifty snapped a 6 day winning streak on May 03, falling in line with other Asian markets. At close, Nifty was down 0.32 percent or 57.8 points at 18089.9. Nifty fell on May 03 post the spinning top formation in the previous session. However it did not close at the intraday low keeping some hopes alive. The US Fed meet outcome will now be discounted by the global markets. 18148 could be the resistance on the up, while a downward breach of 18042 could lead to more downsides.