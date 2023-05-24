Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade in the green; Adani Enterprises, Mahindra CIE most active

JSW Energy Q4 plunges 68.5% YoY to Rs 272 crore, revenue grows 9.4%
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|62,069.59
|87.80
|+0.14%
|Nifty 50
|18,366.60
|18.60
|+0.10%
|Nifty Bank
|43,918.20
|-36.25
|-0.08%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Dr Reddys Labs
|4,512.00
|51.45
|+1.15%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|2,587.90
|-45.80
|-1.74%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|24182.50
|154.00
|+0.64%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5917.35
|-30.35
|-0.51%
JSW Energy has reported a 68.5% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 272 crore for March FY23 quarter, dented by higher finance & fuel costs, and lower other income. Revenue from operations grew by 9.4% to Rs 2,670 crore compared to year-ago period.
JSW Energy was quoting at Rs 252.15, up Rs 4.10, or 1.65 percent on the BSE.
Dishman Carbogen Amcis has posted consolidated loss of Rs 70.7 crore for quarter ended March FY23, widening from Rs 44.6 crore in same period last year despite healthy operating numbers, partly dented by exceptional loss. Revenue for the quarter grew by 8.7% to Rs 618.6 crore compared to same period last year.
In Paytm, the breakout of an ascending triangle formation is generally considered a bullish signal. This pattern consists of a flat top resistance level and upward sloping support, indicating potential buying pressure.
Suzlon Group has bagged a significantly large order for its new 3 MW series of wind turbines to develop a 300 MW wind power project for Torrent Power Limited.
Suzlon will install 100 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.
Benchmark indices erased opening losses and trading flat amid volatility.
The Sensex was down 18.17 points or 0.03% at 61,963.62, and the Nifty was down 9.50 points or 0.05% at 18,338.50. About 1641 shares advanced, 1138 shares declined, and 117 shares unchanged.
Dixon Technologies has reported a 28% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 80.6 crore for quarter ended March FY23 driven by strong operating numbers. Revenue grew by 4% to Rs 3,065.5 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.
The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.
Metro Brands has registered a 0.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 68.5 crore for January-March FY23 quarter impacted by lower operating margin performance. Revenue from operations for Q4FY23 rose by 35% to Rs 544.1 crore compared to corresponding period last year.
Metro Brands was quoting at Rs 883.45, up Rs 10.60, or 1.21 percent.
Nuvama Wealth Finance sold 68.4 lakh shares in SpiceJet via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 24.88 per share.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Adani Trans
|909.90
|5
|4.38k
|Adani Power
|271.40
|4.22
|1.61m
|Adani Green Ene
|1,030.00
|4.09
|531.72k
|JSW Energy
|253.15
|2.06
|28.50k
|Power Grid Corp
|235.60
|0.66
|52.02k
|NHPC
|43.35
|0.51
|55.42k
|CG Power
|359.20
|0.5
|20.64k
|Tata Power
|207.65
|0.41
|41.26k
|NTPC
|174.60
|0.26
|35.16k
|ABB India
|3,915.05
|0.04
|764
The US debt ceiling impasse continues to affect markets. Since failure to reach a resolution will have catastrophic consequences for the global economy and markets, a resolution of the crisis at the eleventh hour is the most likely scenario. But markets will be on tender hooks till then.
A global risk-on and rally is the most likely scenario after the resolution of the impasse.
Nifty is less than 2% away from record highs and institutional-both FII and DII- support and retail buying can help the Nifty reach new highs. Declining inflation and a possible rate cut by the RBI by end 2023 are clear positives for the market.
The near-term scenario is uncertain but for long-term investors buying high conviction stocks on declines will fetch decent returns.