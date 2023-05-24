Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade in the green; Adani Enterprises, Mahindra CIE most active

May 24, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

JSW Energy has reported a 68.5% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 272 crore for March FY23 quarter, dented by higher finance & fuel costs, and lower other income. Revenue from operations grew by 9.4% to Rs 2,670 crore compared to year-ago period.

JSW Energy was quoting at Rs 252.15, up Rs 4.10, or 1.65 percent on the BSE.