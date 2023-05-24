English
    May 24, 2023 / 10:18 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade in the green; Adani Enterprises, Mahindra CIE most active

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, power index up 1 percent, while pharma, oil & gas up 0.5% each.

    Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade in the green; Adani Enterprises, Mahindra CIE most active
      Stock Market Today
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 10:19 AM IST

        JSW Energy Q4 plunges 68.5% YoY to Rs 272 crore, revenue grows 9.4%

      • 10:14 AM IST

        Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q4 loss widens to Rs 70.7 crore; shares down 9%

      • 10:07 AM IST

        Suzlon Energy secures a major order of 300 MW from Torrent Power

      • 10:00 AM IST

        Indices erase opening losses, trade flat amid volatility

      • 09:57 AM IST

        Dixon Technologies shares up 4% as Q4 earnings above estimates, profit jumps 28%

      • 09:54 AM IST

        Metro Brands Q4 profit falls 0.4% YoY to Rs 68.5 crore, revenue jumps 35%

      • 09:47 AM IST

        Nuvama Wealth Finance offloads over 1.1% stake in SpiceJet

      • 09:46 AM IST

        BSE Power index up 1 percent supported by Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy

      • 09:44 AM IST

        FII-DII support and retail buying can help the Nifty reach new high: V K Vijayakumar

      • 09:40 AM IST

        BSE realty index down 0.4 percent dragged by Prestige Estate, DLF, Mahindra Lifespace

      • 09:36 AM IST

        Norges Bank, Neuberger Berman Emerging Markets Equity Master Fund LP pick 3.56% stake in Syrma SGS Technology

      • 09:34 AM IST

        CMS Info Systems Q4 profit grows 25% YoY to Rs 80 crore, revenue increases 13% to Rs 501 crore

      • 09:31 AM IST

        Nomura keeps 'buy' rating on Ashok Leyland, target Rs 184

      • 09:25 AM IST

        Nifty Information Technology index down 0.5 percent dragged by L&T Technology, Coforge, Wipro

      • 09:20 AM IST

        Mahindra CIE automotive shares gain 7% on huge block deal

      • 09:18 AM IST

        Biocon Q4 earnings beat estimates as profit grows 31%; shares gain 4%

      • 09:06 AM IST

        Nifty faces a crucial resistance at 18500: Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:45 AM IST

        Ashok Leyland Q4 net profit drops 17%, revenue up nearly 33% YoY to Rs 11,626 crore

      • 08:38 AM IST

        Expect some weakness In Nifty in the near term: Jatin Gedia

      • 08:33 AM IST

        Oil ministry working on proposal to merge Mangalore Refinery with Hindustan Petroleum

      • 08:31 AM IST

        Gold holds steady on caution over US debt talks

      • 08:24 AM IST

        Dollar hovers near 2-month high as debt ceiling angst saps risk appetite

      • 08:20 AM IST

        Expect USDINR to remain in a range bound in near term: Anindya Banerjee

      • 08:17 AM IST

        18,300 a key support for Nifty, above that may rise to 18,450–18,500: Shrikant Chouhan

      • 08:12 AM IST

        Biocon Q4 net profit rises 31% to Rs 313 crore; declares dividend

      • 07:56 AM IST

        GQG Partners' Rajiv Jain raises Adani stake by about 10% for $3.5 billion bet

      • 07:54 AM IST

        Mahindra & Mahindra to sell 3.2% stake in Mahindra CIE automotive

      • 07:47 AM IST

        Oil prices rise on concerns over tightening supply

      • 07:37 AM IST

        Adani Green Energy board meet cancelled for 2nd time

      • 07:34 AM IST

        Asian markets trade lower with Hang Seng, Nikkei down 1% each

      • 07:31 AM IST

        Global shares drop, benchmark US yields ease amid debt ceiling deadlock

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex62,069.5987.80 +0.14%
      Nifty 5018,366.6018.60 +0.10%
      Nifty Bank43,918.20-36.25 -0.08%
      Nifty 50 18,366.60 18.60 (0.10%)
      Wed, May 24, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Dr Reddys Labs4,512.0051.45 +1.15%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris2,587.90-45.80 -1.74%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy24182.50154.00 +0.64%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5917.35-30.35 -0.51%


    • May 24, 2023 / 10:21 AM IST
      Advance/Decline (Intra-day)
      NIFTY 50
      ;18,370.35 22.35(0.12%)
      29
      21
    • May 24, 2023 / 10:19 AM IST

      JSW Energy Q4 plunges 68.5%

      JSW Energy has reported a 68.5% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 272 crore for March FY23 quarter, dented by higher finance & fuel costs, and lower other income. Revenue from operations grew by 9.4% to Rs 2,670 crore compared to year-ago period.

      JSW Energy was quoting at Rs 252.15, up Rs 4.10, or 1.65 percent on the BSE.

    • May 24, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

      Dishman Carbogen Amcis Q4 loss widens

      Dishman Carbogen Amcis has posted consolidated loss of Rs 70.7 crore for quarter ended March FY23, widening from Rs 44.6 crore in same period last year despite healthy operating numbers, partly dented by exceptional loss. Revenue for the quarter grew by 8.7% to Rs 618.6 crore compared to same period last year.

      Dishman Carbogen Amcis has posted consolidated loss of Rs 70.7 crore for quarter ended March FY23, widening from Rs 44.6 crore in same period last year despite healthy operating numbers, partly dented by exceptional loss. Revenue for the quarter grew by 8.7% to Rs 618.6 crore compared to same period last year.
    • May 24, 2023 / 10:12 AM IST
    • May 24, 2023 / 10:07 AM IST

      Suzlon Energy secures a major order of 300 MW from Torrent Power

      Suzlon Group has bagged a significantly large order for its new 3 MW series of wind turbines to develop a 300 MW wind power project for Torrent Power Limited.

      Suzlon will install 100 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.

      Suzlon Group has bagged a significantly large order for its new 3 MW series of wind turbines to develop a 300 MW wind power project for Torrent Power Limited. Suzlon will install 100 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW each. The project is located in Karnataka and is expected to be commissioned in 2025.
    • May 24, 2023 / 10:04 AM IST
      NIFTY 50 Market Map
    • May 24, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

      Market at 10 AM

      Benchmark indices erased opening losses and trading flat amid volatility.

      The Sensex was down 18.17 points or 0.03% at 61,963.62, and the Nifty was down 9.50 points or 0.05% at 18,338.50. About 1641 shares advanced, 1138 shares declined, and 117 shares unchanged.

      Benchmark indices erased opening losses and trading flat amid volatility. The Sensex was down 18.17 points or 0.03% at 61,963.62, and the Nifty was down 9.50 points or 0.05% at 18,338.50. About 1641 shares advanced, 1138 shares declined, and 117 shares unchanged.
    • May 24, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST

      Dixon Technologies shares up 4%

      Dixon Technologies has reported a 28% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 80.6 crore for quarter ended March FY23 driven by strong operating numbers. Revenue grew by 4% to Rs 3,065.5 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal.

      The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.

      Dixon Technologies has reported a 28% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 80.6 crore for quarter ended March FY23 driven by strong operating numbers. Revenue grew by 4% to Rs 3,065.5 crore compared to corresponding period last fiscal. The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per share.
    • May 24, 2023 / 09:54 AM IST

      Metro Brands Q4 profit falls

      Metro Brands has registered a 0.4% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 68.5 crore for January-March FY23 quarter impacted by lower operating margin performance. Revenue from operations for Q4FY23 rose by 35% to Rs 544.1 crore compared to corresponding period last year.

      Metro Brands was quoting at Rs 883.45, up Rs 10.60, or 1.21 percent.

    • May 24, 2023 / 09:47 AM IST

      Nuvama Wealth Finance offloads over 1.1% stake in SpiceJet

      Nuvama Wealth Finance sold 68.4 lakh shares in SpiceJet via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 24.88 per share.

      Nuvama Wealth Finance sold 68.4 lakh shares in SpiceJet via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 24.88 per share.
    • May 24, 2023 / 09:46 AM IST

      BSE Power index added 1 percent supported by Adani Transmission, Adani Power, Adani Green Energy

      BSE POWER Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Adani Trans909.9054.38k
      Adani Power271.404.221.61m
      Adani Green Ene1,030.004.09531.72k
      JSW Energy253.152.0628.50k
      Power Grid Corp235.600.6652.02k
      NHPC43.350.5155.42k
      CG Power 359.200.520.64k
      Tata Power207.650.4141.26k
      NTPC174.600.2635.16k
      ABB India3,915.050.04764
    • May 24, 2023 / 09:44 AM IST

      FII-DII support and retail buying can help the Nifty reach new high: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services:

      The US debt ceiling impasse continues to affect markets. Since failure to reach a resolution will have catastrophic consequences for the global economy and markets, a resolution of the crisis at the eleventh hour is the most likely scenario. But markets will be on tender hooks till then.

      A global risk-on and rally is the most likely scenario after the resolution of the impasse.

      Nifty is less than 2% away from record highs and institutional-both FII and DII- support and retail buying can help the Nifty reach new highs. Declining inflation and a possible rate cut by the RBI by end 2023 are clear positives for the market.

      The near-term scenario is uncertain but for long-term investors buying high conviction stocks on declines will fetch decent returns.

