Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,700, Sensex gains 350 pts; Adani group stocks in focus

February 03, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports in focus today

Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, prior to open on February 7 and NSE adds Adani Ports to ban list for February 3.

Other Adani group stocks locked at 5-10 percent lower circuit.

Adani Green Energy touched 52-week low of Rs 934.25 and quoting at Rs 934.25, down Rs 103.80, or 10 percent.

Adani Total Gas was quoting at Rs 1,625.95, down Rs 85.55, or 5 percent, Adani Wilmar was quoting at Rs 400.40, down Rs 21.05, or 4.99 percent and Adani Power was quoting at Rs 192.05, down Rs 10.10, or 5 percent.

Adani Transmission touched 52-week low of Rs 1,401.55 and quoting at Rs 1,401.55, down Rs 155.70, or 10 percent.