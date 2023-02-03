Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,700, Sensex gains 350 pts; Adani group stocks in focus

BSE Power index sheds nearly 3 percent dragged by Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Transmission
Nifty Bank index up 1 percent led by IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, SBI
Dabur India shares fall as Q3 net profit falls 5.5%
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports in focus today
Paytm non-executive, non-independent director Douglas Feagin resigns
Adani Ports' January 2023 cargo volumes up 11% YoY
Oil heads for weekly loss awaiting China recovery signs
Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind
Tata Consumer Q3 net profit zooms 28% to Rs 369 crore
NSE adds Adani Ports to ban list for February 3
Adani Enterprises to be out of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices
SEBI allows abrdn Investment to sell stake in HDFC Asset Management Company
Bank of England raises interest rates, forecasts shallower recession
Dabur Q3 net profit falls 5% to Rs 477 crore, revenue crosses Rs 3,000-crore
Titan Q3 net profit dips 10% to Rs 904 crore, misses estimates
Nasdaq, S&P 500 post strong gains on Fed relief, Meta surge
Asian markets trade mostly lower with Hang Seng down 1 percent, Shanghai Composite down 0.7 percent
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|60,266.16
|333.92
|+0.56%
|Nifty 50
|17,675.05
|64.65
|+0.37%
|Nifty Bank
|41,196.15
|526.85
|+1.30%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Titan Company
|2,406.00
|97.90
|+4.24%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Adani Enterpris
|1,330.50
|-234.75
|-15.00%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Bank
|41187.10
|517.80
|+1.27%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Energy
|22415.60
|-458.40
|-2.00%
Dabur India share price fell on February 3 after company reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 476.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.
Net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Dabur said in a stock exchange filing on February 2.
Results on February 3:
SBI, Divis Labs, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power, InterGlobe Aviation, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Marico, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Zydus Lifesciences, Manappuram Finance, Aarti Industries, Borosil, Clariant Chemicals, Elgi Equipments, Emami, Engineers India, India Cements, Intellect Design Arena, JK Tyre & Industries, Jubilant Pharmova, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Nava, Praj Industries, Quess Corp, Shipping Corporation of India, Sun TV Network, and Tube Investments of India would be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on February 3.
Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, prior to open on February 7 and NSE adds Adani Ports to ban list for February 3.
Other Adani group stocks locked at 5-10 percent lower circuit.
Adani Green Energy touched 52-week low of Rs 934.25 and quoting at Rs 934.25, down Rs 103.80, or 10 percent.
Adani Total Gas was quoting at Rs 1,625.95, down Rs 85.55, or 5 percent, Adani Wilmar was quoting at Rs 400.40, down Rs 21.05, or 4.99 percent and Adani Power was quoting at Rs 192.05, down Rs 10.10, or 5 percent.
Adani Transmission touched 52-week low of Rs 1,401.55 and quoting at Rs 1,401.55, down Rs 155.70, or 10 percent.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on February 3 with Nifty above 17700.
The Sensex was up 441.93 points or 0.74% at 60,374.17, and the Nifty was up 112.80 points or 0.64% at 17,723.20. About 1333 shares have advanced, 576 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.
IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance, SBI and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, NTPC, Divis Labs and Hindalco Industries.
Bond Yields Updates
Welspun India shares rallied nearly 9 percent to Rs 70 and formed robust bullish candle which resembles Bullish Engulfing kind of pattern formation on the daily charts with large volumes after taking a support in previous session at horizontal support trendline adjoining lows of May 26, 2022 and February 1, 2023.... Read More
Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 282.38 points or 0.47% at 60214.62, and the Nifty was up 207.90 points or 1.18% at 17818.30.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 82.15 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 82.18.
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
Domestic equities were lacklustre despite positive reaction to the Union Budget. Nifty swing between gains and losses throughout the day to close flat at 17610 on February 2.
Sectorally, it was mixed bag with buying seen in FMCG and IT sector stocks. The continuation of sell off in Adani group stocks despite withdrawal of FPO hampered the positive vibes from the budget and Fed outcome.
US Fed’s inline decision and bounce back in NASDAQ stocks brought some cheer to IT stocks. Global cues are gradually turning positive; however, domestic factors and increase in volatility in last couple of days are likely to keep market sideways in the near term. Stock specific action will continue as the result season progresses.