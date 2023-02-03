English
    February 03, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty around 17,700, Sensex gains 350 pts; Adani group stocks in focus

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance, SBI and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, NTPC, Divis Labs and Hindalco Industries.

      Stock Market Today:
      Moneycontrol.com
      HIGHLIGHTS
      • 09:32 AM IST

        BSE Power index sheds nearly 3 percent dragged by Adani Power, Adani Green, Adani Transmission

      • 09:30 AM IST

        Nifty Bank index up 1 percent led by IndusInd Bank, Bandhan Bank, SBI

      • 09:26 AM IST

        Dabur India shares fall as Q3 net profit falls 5.5%

      • 09:21 AM IST

        Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports in focus today

      • 08:53 AM IST

        Paytm non-executive, non-independent director Douglas Feagin resigns

      • 08:47 AM IST

        Adani Ports' January 2023 cargo volumes up 11% YoY

      • 08:37 AM IST

        Oil heads for weekly loss awaiting China recovery signs

      • 08:35 AM IST

        Dollar climbs as central banks see inflation risks unwind

      • 08:33 AM IST

        Tata Consumer Q3 net profit zooms 28% to Rs 369 crore

      • 08:28 AM IST

        NSE adds Adani Ports to ban list for February 3

      • 08:24 AM IST

        Adani Enterprises to be out of Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

      • 08:18 AM IST

        SEBI allows abrdn Investment to sell stake in HDFC Asset Management Company

      • 08:14 AM IST

        Bank of England raises interest rates, forecasts shallower recession

      • 08:01 AM IST

        Dabur Q3 net profit falls 5% to Rs 477 crore, revenue crosses Rs 3,000-crore

      • 07:52 AM IST

        Titan Q3 net profit dips 10% to Rs 904 crore, misses estimates

      • 07:45 AM IST

        Nasdaq, S&P 500 post strong gains on Fed relief, Meta surge

      • 07:35 AM IST

        Asian markets trade mostly lower with Hang Seng down 1 percent, Shanghai Composite down 0.7 percent

      • 07:30 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex60,266.16333.92 +0.56%
      Nifty 5017,675.0564.65 +0.37%
      Nifty Bank41,196.15526.85 +1.30%
      Nifty 50 17,675.05 64.65 (0.37%)
      Fri, Feb 03, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Titan Company2,406.0097.90 +4.24%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Adani Enterpris1,330.50-234.75 -15.00%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Bank41187.10517.80 +1.27%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Energy22415.60-458.40 -2.00%


    • February 03, 2023 / 09:32 AM IST

    • February 03, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

    • February 03, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

      Buzzing:

      Dabur India share price fell on February 3 after company reported a 5.5 percent year-on-year fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 476.6 crore for the quarter ended December 2022.

      Net profit stood at Rs 504 crore in the same quarter a year ago, Dabur said in a stock exchange filing on February 2.

    • February 03, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

      Results on February 3:

      SBI, Divis Labs, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power, InterGlobe Aviation, One 97 Communications (Paytm), Marico, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Zydus Lifesciences, Manappuram Finance, Aarti Industries, Borosil, Clariant Chemicals, Elgi Equipments, Emami, Engineers India, India Cements, Intellect Design Arena, JK Tyre & Industries, Jubilant Pharmova, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Nava, Praj Industries, Quess Corp, Shipping Corporation of India, Sun TV Network, and Tube Investments of India would be in focus ahead of quarterly earnings on February 3.

    • February 03, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

      Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports in focus today

      Adani Enterprises will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, prior to open on February 7 and NSE adds Adani Ports to ban list for February 3.

      Other Adani group stocks locked at 5-10 percent lower circuit.

      Adani Green Energy touched 52-week low of Rs 934.25 and quoting at Rs 934.25, down Rs 103.80, or 10 percent.

      Adani Total Gas was quoting at Rs 1,625.95, down Rs 85.55, or 5 percent, Adani Wilmar was quoting at Rs 400.40, down Rs 21.05, or 4.99 percent and Adani Power was quoting at Rs 192.05, down Rs 10.10, or 5 percent.

      Adani Transmission touched 52-week low of Rs 1,401.55 and quoting at Rs 1,401.55, down Rs 155.70, or 10 percent.

    • February 03, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • February 03, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened on positive note on February 3 with Nifty above 17700.

      The Sensex was up 441.93 points or 0.74% at 60,374.17, and the Nifty was up 112.80 points or 0.64% at 17,723.20. About 1333 shares have advanced, 576 shares declined, and 109 shares are unchanged.

      IndusInd Bank, Titan Company, SBI Life Insurance, SBI and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, NTPC, Divis Labs and Hindalco Industries.

    • February 03, 2023 / 09:14 AM IST

      Bond Yields Updates

    • February 03, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST
    • February 03, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Market at pre-open: Benchmark indices are trading higher in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 282.38 points or 0.47% at 60214.62, and the Nifty was up 207.90 points or 1.18% at 17818.30.

    • February 03, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened flat at 82.15 per dollar on Friday against previous close of 82.18.

    • February 03, 2023 / 09:00 AM IST

      Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

      Domestic equities were lacklustre despite positive reaction to the Union Budget. Nifty swing between gains and losses throughout the day to close flat at 17610 on February 2. 

      Sectorally, it was mixed bag with buying seen in FMCG and IT sector stocks. The continuation of sell off in Adani group stocks despite withdrawal of FPO hampered the positive vibes from the budget and Fed outcome. 

      US Fed’s inline decision and bounce back in NASDAQ stocks brought some cheer to IT stocks. Global cues are gradually turning positive; however, domestic factors and increase in volatility in last couple of days are likely to keep market sideways in the near term. Stock specific action will continue as the result season progresses.

