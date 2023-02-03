English
    Taking stock: Sensex, Nifty make a smart recovery as investor confidence returns

    The market was influenced by credit rating agencies reposing faith in Adani group companies, overnight rally in US stock markets and low-level buying

    Shubham Raj
    February 03, 2023 / 04:38 PM IST
    (Representative image)

    In a roller coaster ride, largely influenced by tumultuous ride in Adani Group stocks, the benchmark indices closed with big gains on February 2. Rally in banking stocks also supported the market.

    The market was positively influenced by credit rating agencies reposing faith in Adani group companies, overnight rally in US stock markets and low level buying in the market.

    The Nifty 50 index rose 243.65 points or 1.38 percent to 17,854.05. BSE Sensex climbed 909.64 points or 1.52 percent to 60,841.88.

    For the week, BSE Sensex added 1,510.98 points or 2.54 percent to close at 60,841.88 and Nifty50 rose 249.65 points or 1.41 percent to end at 17,854 levels.

    IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,841.88909.64 +1.52%
    Nifty 5017,854.05243.65 +1.38%
    Nifty Bank41,499.70830.40 +2.04%
    Nifty 50 17,854.05 243.65 (1.38%)
    Fri, Feb 03, 2023
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Adani Ports498.8536.40 +7.87%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    Divis Labs2,884.35-382.65 -11.71%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty PSU Bank3888.60115.95 +3.07%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Energy22638.40-235.60 -1.03%