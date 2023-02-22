Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty around 17,750; Adani Enterprises, BPCL top losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Coal India, Britannia, Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals and Tata Steel.
Indian Energy Exchange also joined the bulls' party, rising over 4 percent to Rs 144, the highest closing level since December 19 last year and formed healthy bullish candle on the daily charts with strong volumes. The stock has been making higher highs higher lows for fifth straight session, with expansion of Bollinger band on both sides.
Oil steadies as investors await U.S. Fed Reserve comments
Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments after recent data pointed to the possibility of more interest rates hikes, which may lower economic growth and limit global fuel demand.
Brent crude futures for April delivery were up 2 cents to $83.07 a barrel by 0242 GMT after falling 1.2% on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April were down a cent to $76.35 a barrel. The March WTI contract expired on Tuesday down 18 cents.
BSE Oil & Gas index shed 1 percent dragged by Adani Total Gas, HPCL, IOC, BPCL
Company
CMP
Chg(%)
Volume
Adani Total Gas
834.95
-5
1.35k
HINDPETRO
223.05
-1.91
34.48k
IOC
77.90
-1.64
205.92k
BPCL
318.65
-1.42
26.25k
ONGC
152.35
-1.14
122.21k
GAIL
94.25
-1
28.95k
Reliance
2,423.95
-0.43
21.74k
Petronet LNG
213.05
-0.16
3.30k
IGL
436.30
-0.13
2.48k
Antu Thomas, Research analyst at Geojit Financial Services
Reopening of the Chinese market will be positive for metal companies in the long term. But the short to medium-term trajectory will be determined by worries about global growth, which are unfavourable.
The margins of local businesses with international exposure sharply shrank in 9MFY23.
Global headwinds, such as high inflation, rising interest rates, and recessionary conditions, pose a threat to the companies performance in the near term.
Delhivery Large Trade | 1.2 crore shares (1.68% equity) worth Rs 410.5 crore change hands at an average of Rs 335 per share.
Buzzing:
British International Investment (BII), the UK’s Development Finance Institution and impact investor and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) have executed a binding agreement to invest up to Rs 1,925 crore each into a wholly owned subsidiary of M&M that will be newly incorporated (EV Co.).
Patel Engineering share price gains on declaring lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 1,026 crore
City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd (VJNL) have declared lowest bidder to Patel Engineering for works including design and construction of a long treated water tunnel from Sai Village to Vindhane Village in Raigad District.
The work included survey, design, supply, install, test and commission a micro irrigation system under Tumkur Branch Canal in the state of Karnataka.
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened lower on February 22 with Nifty around 17,750 amid weak global cues.
The Sensex was down 263.92 points or 0.43% at 60,408.80, and the Nifty was down 67.70 points or 0.38% at 17,759. About 689 shares have advanced, 1196 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.
Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Coal India, Britannia, Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals and Tata Steel.
Bond Yields Update:
US Treasury yields hit new highs
US Treasury yields hit new highs on Tuesday as investors weighed the prospects of a longer-than-anticipated stiff monetary policy stance by the Federal Reserve following continued strong economic data.
Market sentiment has remained bearish after Fed officials signaled last week that the US central bank was likely to keep raising interest rates for longer than was previously forecast in its bid to tame inflation.
Benchmark 10-year note yields jumped to the highest since November 10 and were at 3.9584 percent. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes remained deeply inverted at minus 78 basis points, indicating heightened concerns over an impending recession.
Asia equities fall on fear of hawkish central bank hikes
Asian share markets followed Wall Street into the red on Wednesday as surprising strength in global surveys of services stoked fears that central banks would have to lift interest rates yet further and keep them up for longer.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.97%, after Wall Street posted its worst performance of the year on Tuesday, with an unexpectedly strong reading of S&P Global's composite purchasing managers' index (PMI) showing the U.S. economy was not cooling yet.
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened flat at 82.81 per dollar on Wednesday against Tuesday's close of 82.79.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading lower in the pre-opening session.
At 09:03 IST, the Sensex was down 366.35 points or 0.60% at 60,306.37, and the Nifty was down 62 points or 0.35% at 17,764.70.
Adani Ports to pay Rs 1,000 crore on commercial papers maturing in March in advance
Stocks under F&O ban on NSE
The National Stock Exchange has added Vodafone India to its F&O ban list for February 22. Securities banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.
India’s GDP growth likely to trip to 5.9% in FY24 on emerging fault lines: Ind-Ra
The Indian economy is likely to grow at 5.9 percent in FY24, much below the RBI estimate of 6.4 percent, hindered by emerging faultlines in stagnating exports, subdued manufacturing and sluggish consumption demand, India Ratings and Research said on Tuesday.
“Net exports are likely to taper off in FY24. Exports are likely to face headwinds and are stagnating on account of a slowdown in advanced countries. Though the services sector is expected to remain buoyant, the industrial recovery is very slow. There are still enough fault lines for us to believe a realistic GDP growth of 5.9 percent in FY24,” Devendra Pant, chief economist, India Ratings and Research, said.
The agency said that the pent-up demand which had provided thrust to the growth is normalising and credit growth is facing tighter financial conditions.
Patel Engineering declared lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 1,026 crore:
City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd (VJNL) have declared L1 a Mumbai based infrastructure company, Patel Engineering Limited for works including design and construction of a long treated water tunnel from Sai Village to Vindhane Village in Raigad District and for Survey, Design, Supply, Install, Test and Commission a Micro Irrigation System under Tumkur Branch Canal in the state of Karnataka.
The Micro Irrigation project with a total value of Rs. 470.67 crore is to be executed with a JV partner, of which PEL’s share in the new order is worth Rs 240.04 crore while the Water Tunnel Project worth Rs 555.83 crore is going to executed without any joint venture partnership.
Morning Scan: All the big stories to get you started for the day
A round-up of the biggest articles from newspapers.
FII and DII data
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 525.80 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 235.23 crore on February 21, NSE's provisional data showed.
Avinash Pathak, Research analyst at LKP Securities.
During the concluded quarterly results commentary from some of top FMCG majors have been that they are witnessing some green shoots in rural markets as inflation has cooled off a bit. However, the adverse weather conditions could be a roadblock to this recovery. Rainfall deficit is a major cause of the rural slowdown because it affects crop sowing and farm income. Hence, El Niño conditions, if they happen, remain a key monitorable going ahead.
Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking
Markets traded volatile in a narrow band and ended almost unchanged, taking a breather after the recent fall. After the flat start, the Nifty index oscillated between 17,800-17,925 levels and finally settled closer to the day’s low. Most sectoral indices traded under pressure wherein IT, realty and select banking counters were among the top losers. The broader indices also shed nearly half a percent each.
The recent price action shows indecisiveness among the participants amid mixed cues and the move is largely in sync with global peers. Amid all, it’s critical for Nifty to hold 17,700 levels, to keep the recovery hopes alive. Meanwhile, we feel it’s prudent to restrict positions in the current scenario and wait for clarity.
A Balakrishnan, Executive Director at Geojit Financial Services
In today's world, economies are highly connected and the integration of the global markets is gradually increasing. The Indian stock market reacts to the developments in other major economies and markets in the US and Europe. Therefore, markets which have longer trading hours can hedge the risk arising due to the global information flow in a more efficient way.
Therefore, any move by NSE to increase the trading time for the equity segment will help the market participants and retail investors.
British International Investment to invest up to Rs 1,925 crore in M&M subsidiary
British International Investment (BII), the UK’s Development Finance Institution and impact investor and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) have executed a binding agreement to invest up to Rs 1,925 crore each into a wholly owned subsidiary of M&M that will be newly incorporated (EV Co.).
BII will invest up to Rs 1,925 crores in the form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of up to Rs 70,070 crores, resulting in 2.75% to 4.76% ownership for BII in the EV Co.
The EV Co. will focus on four-wheel (4W) passenger electric vehicles.
Oil Prices Update
Oil prices have registered their longest losing streak of 2023, ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve. The minutes are expected to offer insights on future monetary tightening in the US.
US business activity rebounds
US business activity unexpectedly rebounded in February, reaching its highest level in eight months, according to a survey on Tuesday, which also showed inflation subsiding. S&P Global said its flash US Composite PMI Output Index, which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, increased to 50.2 this month from a final reading of 46.8 in January.
That ended seven straight months of the index being below the 50 mark, which indicates contraction in the private sector. The services sector accounted for the rise in business activity, while manufacturing remained weak. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the flash Composite PMI Output Index at 47.5.
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 6 paise higher 82.80 in a day of low volatility. Exporter sales and some FPI demand for US Dollar kept prices within a narrow range.
Today, US FOMC minutes can create volatility. Over the near term we expect a range of 82.50 and 83.00 on spot.
Rishabh Instruments gets SEBI nod for IPO
Rishabh Instruments has received final observation from the capital markets regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).
The company had filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi on December 29, last year.
The public issue with a face value of Rs 10 per equity share consists of a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 75 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 9,417,500 equity shares by Promoter and selling shareholders, which comprises up to 2,500,000 equity shares by Asha Narendra Goliya, up to 400,000 equity shares by Rishabh Narendra Goliya, up to 517,500 equity shares by Narendra Rishabh Goliya (HUF) and up to 6,000,000 equity shares by SACEF Holdings II.
Extended trading hours: What's in store for traders and brokerages?
While the decision might benefit retail traders by helping them capitalise on the global events that transpire during the post-market hours, it is certain to pile on cost burdens, operational lags, and time crunch for brokerage houses.
Joyalukkas withdraws Rs 2,300 crore IPO plan
Kerala-based jewellery retail chain Joyalukkas India Ltd has withdrawn the plan to launch a Rs 2,300 crore (($278 million) initial public offering (IPO), as per a document shared on the website of the market regulator.
A top company official told Reuters that it needed more time to bring into effect certain substantial changes in its financial results, before making its debut in the market.
The plan is to refile the IPO documents "at the earliest, subject to market conditions", the news agency quoted Joyalukkas chief executive Baby George as saying.
The company, which operates 85 showrooms under the 'Joyalukkas' brand across 68 cities in India, had filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in February last year.
NSE to allow trading in interest rate derivatives till 5 pm
The trading hours for interest rate derivatives have been extended till 5 pm by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), according to a circular. The change in timing will come into effect from February 23 onwards.
The trading window is now six hours and 30 minutes, stretching from 9 am to 3:30 pm. The decision to extend the time till 5 pm is intended to converge the trading hours with the underlying market timings, the exchange said.
In line with the move, contracts slated for expiry in the current month will be available for trading till 5 pm on the expiry day i.e. February 23, 2023, the circular said.
Asia-Pacific markets were lower on Wednesday ahead of key economic data across the region.
Wall Street ends lower
Wall Street posted its worst performance of the year on Tuesday, with the main benchmarks ending down as investors interpreted a rebound in U.S. business activity in February to mean interest rates will need to stay higher for longer to control inflation.
For the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, it was their third session in a row closing lower, while the decline in the Dow Jones Industrial wiped out its gains for 2023.
The falls came after the S&P Global Purchasing Manufacturer's index, which reflects business activity in the United States, returned to expansion for the first time in eight months in February. The 50.2 reading, up from 46.8 in January, was buoyed by a robust services sector, according to a survey.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 697.1 points, or 2.06 percent, to 33,129.59, the S&P 500 lost 81.75 points, or 2 percent, to 3,997.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 294.97 points, or 2.5 percent, to 11,492.30.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to negative start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 68.50 points or 0.38 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,777 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:25 am.
Market on Tuesday:
The equity benchmark ended flat in a volatile session on February 21, with the Sensex closing 18.82 points, or 0.03 percent, lower at 60,672.72 and the Nifty down 17.90 points, or 0.10 percent, at 17,826.70.
The market started on a positive note but gyrated between gains and losses as the session progressed amid mixed sectoral trends.
NTPC, Britannia Industries, Reliance Industries, Power Grid and Tata Steel were among the top Nifty gainers, while losers included Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals, Coal India, Tata Motors and Bajaj Auto.
On the sectoral front, the Nifty PSU Bank index was down nearly 2 percent, while information technology, metal, pharma and auto indices lost 0.2-0.88 percent.
BSE midcap and the smallcap closed with marginal losses.
On the BSE, the realty index shed a percent and oil & gas and information technology 0.5 percent each. The power index, however, added nearly a percent.