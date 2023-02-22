 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty around 17,750; Adani Enterprises, BPCL top losers

Rakesh Patil
Feb 22, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Coal India, Britannia, Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals and Tata Steel.

February 22, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Oil steadies as investors await U.S. Fed Reserve comments

Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments after recent data pointed to the possibility of more interest rates hikes, which may lower economic growth and limit global fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for April delivery were up 2 cents to $83.07 a barrel by 0242 GMT after falling 1.2% on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April were down a cent to $76.35 a barrel. The March WTI contract expired on Tuesday down 18 cents.

February 22, 2023 / 09:34 AM IST

BSE Oil & Gas index shed 1 percent dragged by Adani Total Gas, HPCL, IOC, BPCL

Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
Adani Total Gas834.95-51.35k
HINDPETRO223.05-1.9134.48k
IOC77.90-1.64205.92k
BPCL318.65-1.4226.25k
ONGC152.35-1.14122.21k
GAIL94.25-128.95k
Reliance2,423.95-0.4321.74k
Petronet LNG213.05-0.163.30k
IGL436.30-0.132.48k
February 22, 2023 / 09:30 AM IST

Antu Thomas, Research analyst at Geojit Financial Services

Reopening of the Chinese market will be positive for metal companies in the long term. But the short to medium-term trajectory will be determined by worries about global growth, which are unfavourable.

The margins of local businesses with international exposure sharply shrank in 9MFY23.

Global headwinds, such as high inflation, rising interest rates, and recessionary conditions, pose a threat to the companies performance in the near term.

February 22, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

Delhivery Large Trade | 1.2 crore shares (1.68% equity) worth Rs 410.5 crore change hands at an average of Rs 335 per share.    

February 22, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST

Buzzing:

British International Investment (BII), the UK’s Development Finance Institution and impact investor and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) have executed a binding agreement to invest up to Rs 1,925 crore each into a wholly owned subsidiary of M&M that will be newly incorporated (EV Co.).

February 22, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

Patel Engineering share price gains on declaring lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 1,026 crore

City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) and Visvesvaraya Jala Nigam Ltd (VJNL) have declared lowest bidder to Patel Engineering for works including design and construction of a long treated water tunnel from Sai Village to Vindhane Village in Raigad District.

The work included survey, design, supply, install, test and commission a micro irrigation system under Tumkur Branch Canal in the state of Karnataka.

February 22, 2023 / 09:18 AM IST

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

February 22, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened lower on February 22 with Nifty around 17,750 amid weak global cues.

The Sensex was down 263.92 points or 0.43% at 60,408.80, and the Nifty was down 67.70 points or 0.38% at 17,759. About 689 shares have advanced, 1196 shares declined, and 93 shares are unchanged.

Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, HCL Tech and Wipro were among major losers on the Nifty, while gainers were Coal India, Britannia, Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals and Tata Steel.

February 22, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

Bond Yields Update: