Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 300 pts, Nifty around 17,750; Adani Enterprises, BPCL top losers

February 22, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST

Oil steadies as investors await U.S. Fed Reserve comments

Oil prices were steady on Wednesday as investors await the U.S. Federal Reserve's comments after recent data pointed to the possibility of more interest rates hikes, which may lower economic growth and limit global fuel demand.

Brent crude futures for April delivery were up 2 cents to $83.07 a barrel by 0242 GMT after falling 1.2% on Tuesday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for April were down a cent to $76.35 a barrel. The March WTI contract expired on Tuesday down 18 cents.