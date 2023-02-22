Taking Stock | Rate hike worries sink market; Sensex crashes 928 points, Nifty slips below 17,760

The Indian equity benchmarks ended 1.5 percent lower on February 22 as profit booking extended for the fourth session, with investors worried about further rate hikes by central banks and the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting minutes to be released later in the day.

At close, the Sensex was down 927.74 points, or 1.53 percent, at 59,744.98, and the Nifty was down 272.40 points, or 1.53 percent, at 17,554.30.

Amid weak global cues, the market opened on a negative note and extended the losses as the day progressed with selling seen across the sectors.

Investors wealth eroded by Rs 377,870.15 crore in today's correction as the BSE market capitalisation dropped to Rs 2,65,21,111.74 crore from Rs 2,61,43,241.59 crore, on February 21.

"Resurgence of cold war between US & Russia has brought apprehension in the market. Although it should be a short-term effect, the fear of sanctions against Russia and its degree of implication on the economy, especially on food and oil exports, is adding to the anxiety," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"The market is just recovering from the pandemic, and high interest & inflation are the headwinds in the background."

"It is presumed that this war will be fought on an economic front, limiting its effect on strong economies like the US & India. Awaiting the release of Fed and RBI minutes are the other major elements that kept investors on the side lines," he added.

Stocks and Sectors

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Grasim Industries, JSW Steel and Bajaj Finance were among the major Nifty losers, while ITC, Bajaj Auto and Divis Laboratories gained the most.

All the sectoral indices ended in the red, with Nifty auto, bank, energy, infra, information technology, PSU Bank and metal down 1-2 percent.

Broader indices performed in-line with benchmarks as BSE midcap and the smallcap shed 1 percent each.

On the BSE, power index shed 2 percent, while metal, capital goods, information technology, realty, oil & gas, auto, bank down over 1 percent.

More than 200 stock touched their 52-week low on the BSE, including IPCA Laboratories, Sequent Scientific, Suven Life Sciences, Century Textiles, Jyoti Structures, Tide Water Oil, Gati, Arvind, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission.

Among individual stocks, a volume spike of more than 100 percent was seen in GMR Infrastructure, Rain Industries and Gail India.

A short build-up was seen in Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements, while a long build-up was seen in Glenmark Pharma, Voltas and Aurobindo Pharma.

Outlook for February 22

Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas

The Nifty opened gap down and continued to witness selling pressure throughout the day to close deep in the red down ~272 points for the day. On the daily charts we can observe that the Nifty has closed decisively below the 61.82% fibonacci retracement level (17,650) and is currently trading below the 40 week moving average (17,594) which is a sign of weakness.

The daily momentum indicator has triggered a negative crossover from the equilibrium line which is a sell signal. Thus, both price and momentum indicator is suggesting a further decline in the coming trading session.

On the way down we expect Nifty to retest the recent swing low of 17,350 which coincides with the 200-day simple moving average and the recent swing low it touched on the day of Budget. On the upside the hourly moving averages and the gap area formed today in the range 17,775 - 17,820 shall act as a stiff resistance.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities

Overnight slump in the US markets shook the Indian stocks badly as heavy selling across the board saw Sensex crash nearly 1,000 points and plunge below the crucial 60,000 mark. Markets were already range-bound with a negative bias in the last few sessions and today's sharp fall could further accentuate the pressing concerns of rising interest rate going ahead, higher inflation, and slowing global growth.

Technically, the Nifty has formed a long bearish candle on daily charts and lower top formation on intraday charts, which indicate further weakness from the current levels. However, since the market is in an oversold zone, we could see a sharp pullback rally, if the index trades above 17,600.

For the traders now 17,600 would be the key level to watch out for and above the same the pullback move will continue till 17,700-17,750. On the flip side, below 17,600 the index could slip till 17,500-17,475. Contra traders can take a long bet near 17,475 with a strict support loss at 17,440.

