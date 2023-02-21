Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices; Asia trades mixed

February 21, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

Markets slipped amidst recession fears, hawkish Fed expectations and muted Q3 results from corporate India. The benchmark Nifty faltered since the start of the trading session and the negative takeaway was that the index extended its steady descent through-out the session.

Bulls were also reluctant amidst relatively thin trading volumes on the back of a holiday in the US and most importantly, as they await the latest FOMC and RBI MPC meeting minutes to trickle in on Wednesday. Technically, the Nifty’s immediate support is seen at the 17,777 mark and then major support lies at 17,603 mark.