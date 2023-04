April 19, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

SBI board approves fund raising upto USD 2 billion via long term debt

State Bank of India's executive committee of the Central Board has approved the long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to $2 billion, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during FY24.

State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 546.50, up Rs 0.70, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.