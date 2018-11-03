App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty unlikely to touch a fresh high in Samvat 2075; these 3 stocks could return 6-48% by Diwali next year

Jay Thakkar of Anand Rathi is likely to stay within a broader range of 9,500-11,100 in the medium term

Jay Thakkar
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jay Thakkar

Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers

The Nifty is expected to remain volatile for the next one year or till next Samvat. It is less likely that the index will touch a new record high before the next Samvat.

Monthly indicators have gone into sell mode and generally when that happens, the trend continues for 9-12 months. Hence, the correction that started in September is likely to stay till May-September next year.

In the short term, the index seems to have formed a bottom and a bounce back till its 200-daily moving average (10,700) or 50 percent retracement levels (11,050). In the medium term, the index is likely to stay within a broader range of 9,500-11,100. It will be a consolidation phase and volatility is likely to stay.

related news

Here is the list of top three technical picks for Samvat 2075:

NBCC: Buy | Target: Rs 86.96 | Stop loss: Rs 53 | Return: 47.7%

The stock has reversed well with a positive divergence on the daily charts. The stock has started to form higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily as well as hourly charts which is another positive sign for the stock.

So, we recommend buying NBCC for a minimum of 38.2 percent retracement of the entire fall with a stop loss of Rs 53.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions: Buy | Target: Rs 49 | Stop loss: Rs 34.50 | Return: 30.4%

The stock has fallen in an impulsive structure and an A-B-C bounce back of the same is expected.

The momentum indicator has been showing positive crossover with positive divergence thus indicating that the stock has reversed from sell to buy. The 23.6 percent retracement target comes to Rs 49 and the stop loss for the same comes to Rs 34.50.

Lupin: Sell | Target: Rs 800 | Stop loss: Rs 870 | Return: 5.8%

The stock has formed a bearish channel and the momentum indicator has provided a sell crossover on the daily as well as weekly charts. So we recommend selling it for the next swing support as its short term target i.e. Rs 800 with a stop loss of Rs 870.

Disclaimer: The author is Head Technical and Derivatives Research - AVP Equity Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 3, 2018 12:18 pm

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Nifty #Sensex #Stocks Views

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.