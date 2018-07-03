Movers & shakers: Volumes of Tata Comm, Syngene rose the most in last 5 days

The market is on an uptrend this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty up 41 points at 10,698 and the Sensex gaining 126 points at 35,390.

The breadth of the market is weak with 864 stocks advancing and 821 declining while 377 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1193 stocks advanced and 1196 declined while 131 remained unchanged.

Tokyo Plast has gained 41.13 percent in the last five days, followed by Kiri Industries which added 19.12 percent. The gainers pack included Time Technoplast, up 11.57, Manpasand Beverage (10.23 percent), RS Software 10.20 percent.

Mentioned below are stocks that witnessed a surge in trading volumes on Tuesday compared to their 5-day average.

Tata Communications was trading with volumes of 1,034,533 shares, compared to its five day average of 13,786 shares, an increase of 7,404.12 percent.

Syngene International was trading with volumes of 153,013 shares, compared to its five day average of 4,920 shares, an increase of 3,010.15 percent.

Share price of Syngene rose as company has entered in to partnership with Zumutor Biologics for Biotherapeutic antibody services.

The company has entered into a non-exclusive partnering agreement with Zumutor Biologics to access Zumutor’s proprietary naive human phage/yeast display library.

Also, Central Bank of India was trading with volumes of 214,372 shares, compared to its five day average of 18,947 shares, an increase of 1,031.43 percent.

8K Miles Software Services was trading with volumes of 588,479 shares, compared to its five day average of 58,808 shares, an increase of 900.68 percent. CESC was trading with volumes of 162,534 shares, compared to its five day average of 18,216 shares, an increase of 792.24 percent.