LTIMindtree launches AdSpark, Smart Service Operations for retail media; stock trades flat

Shares of LTIMindtree were trading flat on September 8, post the launch of two industry solutions by the technology consulting company. At 11:08 am the LTIMindtree stock was 0.24 percent lower at Rs 5,455 on NSE.

LTIMindtree, the technology consulting and digital solutions company has launched two industry solutions, AdSpark and Smart Service Operations, to accelerate the time-to-market for businesses on the salesforce platform.

Follow our live blog for all the market action

AdSpark helps retailers get a jumpstart in expanding their own Retail Media platforms, while Smart Service Operations combines the power of Salesforce Service Cloud and the NxT Platform for clients in manufacturing, construction, transport, mining, power and utilities, etc.

Brokerage Views

Brokerage house YES Securities is bullish on LTIMindtree and they have recommended a ‘buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6190 in their research report dated July 17, 2023.

Also Read: India's policy may tilt towards faster economic expansion post general elections: Barclays

Motilal Oswal recommended a ‘neutral rating’ on LTIMindtree with a target price of Rs 4700 in their research report dated July 17, 2023.

Stock Performance

LTIMindtree stock has given a return of 14.61 percent over the last six months. The benchmark Nifty50 index has given a return of 11.11 percent over the same duration.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.