Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty flat; US markets fall, Asian markets trades lower
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell on Thursday, with the biggest drag from Apple and a sell-off in chip stocks over concerns about China's iPhone curbs, while a fall in weekly U.S. jobless claims fed worries about interest rates and sticky inflation.
Sensex Today | Asian markets fall with Nikkei down 1%, Taiwan Weighted down 0.5%
Asian markets were trading lower on Friday as Japan released revised second quarter gross domestic product figures, and Hong Kong cancelled the morning trading session due to a storm warning.
Japan’s economy grew 4.8% in the second quarter on a quarter-on-quarter annualized basis, a smaller growth than the 6% seen in the preliminary estimates and lower than the 5.5% expected in a Reuters poll.
Sensex Today | RR Kabel sets IPO price band at Rs 983-1,035 per share
Global private equity firm TPG-backed RR Kabel has set the price band at Rs 983-1,035 per share for its maiden public issue, as per the advertisement published by the company in newspapers. The fund raising via IPO would be Rs 1,964 crore at the upper price band.
The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1,72,36,808 equity shares worth Rs 1,784 crore, at the upper price band, by the promoters and investors. Read More
September 08, 2023 / 07:29 AM IST
Sensex Today | S&P, Nasdaq fall as Apple drags, jobless claims data fuels rate jitters
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq fell on Thursday, with the biggest drag from Apple and a sell-off in chip stocks over concerns about China's iPhone curbs, while a fall in weekly U.S. jobless claims fed worries about interest rates and sticky inflation.
A U.S. Labor Department report showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment claims fell to 216,000 for the week ended Sept. 2, hitting the lowest level since February. But investors worried this would help push the Federal Reserve to continue with tight monetary policy, pressuring stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.54 points, or 0.17%, to 34,500.73, the S&P 500 lost 14.34 points, or 0.32%, to 4,451.14 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 123.64 points, or 0.89%, to 13,748.83.
September 08, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST
Market On Thursday:
The market ended higher for the fifth straight session on September 7 and with the Nifty reclaimed the 19,700 mark, helped by gains in capital goods, bank, power and realty names.
At close, the Sensex was up 385.04 points, or 0.58 percent, at 66,265.56, and the Nifty 116 points, or 0.59 percent, at 19,727.
The market started flat on weak global cues but the afternoon rally in capital goods, bank, power and realty stocks helped it to close near the day's high.
Top gainers included Coal India, L&T, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance and Tech Mahindra, while losers were Tata Consumer Products, M&M, Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma and Infosys.
Except for FMCG and pharma, all indices traded in the green. Bank, capital goods, PSU Bank, power and realty up 1-2 percent.
The BSE midcap index gained 0.8 percent and the smallcap rose 0.4 percent.
September 08, 2023 / 07:22 AM IST
September 08, 2023 / 07:16 AM IST
Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.