Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty flat; US markets fall, Asian markets trades lower

September 08, 2023 / 07:25 AM IST

The market ended higher for the fifth straight session on September 7 and with the Nifty reclaimed the 19,700 mark, helped by gains in capital goods, bank, power and realty names.

At close, the Sensex was up 385.04 points, or 0.58 percent, at 66,265.56, and the Nifty 116 points, or 0.59 percent, at 19,727.

The market started flat on weak global cues but the afternoon rally in capital goods, bank, power and realty stocks helped it to close near the day's high.

Top gainers included Coal India, L&T, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance and Tech Mahindra, while losers were Tata Consumer Products, M&M, Britannia Industries, Sun Pharma and Infosys.

Except for FMCG and pharma, all indices traded in the green. Bank, capital goods, PSU Bank, power and realty up 1-2 percent.

The BSE midcap index gained 0.8 percent and the smallcap rose 0.4 percent.