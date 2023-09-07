India's policy may tilt towards faster economic expansion post general elections: Barclays

Barclay's said that India's growth has also outperformed the rest of the world and achieved robust expansion with relatively low inflation

India is expected to remain the fastest-growing major economy in the near term and the country's policy may tilt towards even faster economic expansion post general elections in 2024, Barclays India said in a report on September 7.

"While 6 percent growth would raise India's global relevance, targeting 8 percent (growth) could see it overtake China as the biggest contributor to global growth," it said in the report title 'India: A breakout moment'.

If growth is raised closer to 8 percent over this period, India would be in a position to become the biggest contributor to global growth, closing the gap with China, it said.

Barclays said that India's growth has also outperformed the rest of the world and achieved robust expansion with relatively low inflation. "Over the next three to five years, it is reasonable to expect India to be able to achieve at least 6 percent GDP growth, while keeping broad macro stability intact".

Clean balance sheets, high level of foreign reserves, manageable current-account funding requirements, broadly stable inflation and favourable demographics are among the factors that have contributed to India's economic growth.

In the lead up to the general elections, the government has prioritised macro stability with a focus on inflation, as opposed to a spend-and-grow approach. After the elections, the new government may aim to return GDP growth to levels last seen in the 2000s without losing macro stability, Barclays said.

"Such an economic growth target could be contextualised by an underlying aim of making India the biggest contributor to global growth, as well as the fastest growing economy".

Barclays believes macro stability has dominated India's growth ambitions since the start of the Ukraine-Russia war. India's growth differential with the rest of the world is expected to be larger than that seen in the past decade, coming at a time when its inflation differential is forecast to be smaller.

"Policymakers have aimed for relatively faster growth alongside macro

stability, that is, an expected moderation in twin deficits (fiscal and current account) and a relatively stable currency versus peers, since the recovery from the pandemic began," Barclays said. "We expect this to

continue until general elections are held in Q2 2024."

The impending general election has been widely flagged as a risk factor in terms of the economic outlook. However, Barclays believes increasingly firm electoral mandates and no major disagreement over economic policy on growth within the polity in India reduces the risk of any dramatic shift in policy direction.