HUL to underperform in short term given expensive valuations: Ashish Chaturmohta

HUL is expected to underperform given the expensive valuations and poor quarterly performance, but, in the medium term, HUL could do well as it will be a key beneficiary of the rural demand recovery and one of the least impacted companies from COVID-19 led disruptions, Ashish Chaturmohta, Head of Technical and Derivatives, Sanctum Wealth Management., said in an interview with Moneycontrol’s Kshitij Anand.

Q) What is fuelling market rally on D-Street?

A) As the coronavirus brought the global economy to a standstill, the market world over witnessed a rout. In April, bounce back was seen after a vertical fall.

Initially, it was led by defensive sectors like FMCG and Pharma. Recently, it was fueled by Auto and Commodity relief rally along with Banks and IT sector.

A) The Nifty50 has now retraced 50 percent of the whole decline, so the index is approaching a resistance zone in terms of retracement levels.

It needs to be seen that the market can sustain at current levels and some profit booking may be expected.

A) Though banking stocks have rallied recently, they are not out of the woods yet and are still within a range of 6 weeks. So, banks need to show follow-through action from here on for a fresh rally to emerge.

The auto sector was in pain long before the pandemic hit and was one the weakest sector. So, for now, it seems like a relief rally coming off a low base.

A) Relaxation in lockdown, economic policy measures, and how the activity at the ground is picking level is likely to dictate the market direction, going forward.

Results season has already started and it would provide a peek on how earnings will be impacted in next quarter.

A) The HUL result was disappointing with a volume de-growth of 7 percent, the number not seen even during the demonetisation period. Personal care and ice cream segments witnessed a soft demand leading to the weak performance of the company.

In the short run, the stock is expected to underperform given the expensive valuations and poor quarterly performance. However, in the medium term, HUL should farewell as it will be a key beneficiary of the rural demand recovery and one of the least impacted companies from COVID-19 led disruptions.

Tech Mahindra too disappointed the street with a 29 percent fall in earnings. COVID-19 led disruptions are bringing extraordinary changes in the business models of the IT industry. Hence, it will be important to see who all are able to adapt to the rapid changes.

While the stock has corrected by about 35 percent over the last two months, it not expected to rally in the near term in absence of any strong trigger.

A) RIL reported a resilient performance in all the segments even in this challenging quarter. The company also announced a rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore. This is a step towards the company's target of becoming a zero-net debt company by end of current fiscal.

Promoters are expected to fully subscribe to the rights issues which will instil confidence in investors' minds about promoters’ commitment to the business in addition to improving the balance sheet strength. We believe investors should take this positively.

