HUL Q4 results miss estimates: Should investors buy, sell or hold the stock?

Shares of HUL gave gained over 14 percent so far in 2020, and could see some more upside even though March quarter results were below expectations as it will be a key beneficiary of the rural demand recovery and one of the least impacted companies from COVID-19 led disruptions, suggest experts.

Most brokerage firms forecast fell in earnings as well as volume disruptions but they maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock. After a 14 percent rally, most experts feel that valuations still remain high but it is a good 'buy on dips' stock in the long term.

The company on April 30 reported a profit of Rs 1,519 crore in the fourth quarter, registering a 1.2 percent decline YoY due to the lockdown in the second half of March.

The standalone profit in the same period last year was Rs 1,538 crore.

Revenue for the March quarter dropped 9.4 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,011 crore due to a decline in volumes.

HUL reported a 7 percent decline in underlying volume growth in the quarter against a 7 percent growth in Q4 FY19 and 5 percent growth in Q3 FY20.

"The spread of COVID-19 impacted the business from mid-March, which culminated into scaling down of operations post the national lockdown. Domestic consumer growth declined by 9 percent with a decline of 7 percent in underlying volume growth," HUL said in its BSE filing.

"HUL’s quarterly show missed Street estimates on an overall front and the underlying volumes contracted 7 percent as demand fell due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the highest decline since the demonetisation quarter," Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities told Moneycontrol.

“However, HUL’s resilient business model, menial debt and healthy balance sheet would help the company steer through these tough times. Investors are advised to hold this stock from a long-term perspective,” he said.

We have collated a list of recommendations from different experts and brokerage house on HUL post-March quarter results:

Brokerage: Edelweiss Securities maintained ‘buy’ rating