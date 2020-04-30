HUL posts Q4 profit at Rs 1,519 crore with 7% decline in volume growth

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) has committed Rs 100 crore to help in the fight against coronavirus. HUL will also donate 2 crores pieces of Lifebuoy soaps. HUL will provide free supplies of sanitation and hygiene products such as hand sanitizers, bar soaps and floor cleaners. HUL will donate Rs 10 crore to upgrade the health care facilities in testing centres and hospitals.(Image: Moneycontrol)

The FMCG giant, Hindustan Unilever on April 30 reported a profit of Rs 1,519 crore for the quarter ended March 31 as against Rs 1,538 crore profit in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations in Q4FY20 stood at Rs 9,011 crore versus Rs 9,945 crore in the year-ago period.

HUL reported a 7 percent decline in underlying volume growth in the quarter ended March 2020 against 7 percent growth in Q4FY19 and 5 percent growth in Q3FY20.

"The spread of COVID-19 impacted the business from mid-March, which culminated into scaling down of operations post the national lockdown. Domestic consumer growth declined by 9 percent with a decline of 7 percent in underlying volume growth," HUL said in its BSE filing.

HUL also recently completed the merger of GSK Consumer with itself.

HUL has been a real outperformer, reporting double-digit return during the March ending quarter, FY20 as well as year-to-date, rising 19.5 percent, 34.7 percent and 18 percent, respectively. In comparison, Nifty FMCG index fell 9.3 percent, 9.9 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.