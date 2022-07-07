English
    Hot Stocks | Here's why you should bet on NOCIL, Bata India, SBI for short term

    State Bank of India is on the verge of a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart with good base formation on the lower end. The stock has surpassed its previous swing high with higher high and higher low formations intact.

    Kunal Shah
    July 07, 2022 / 06:54 AM IST
     
     
    The Nifty index, after a steep correction in the past couple of months, has shown respite in the start of the July series. The index is trading in an uptrend on the short term time frame with higher high and higher low formations intact.

    The lower end support stands at 15,400 zone and immediate resistance is placed at 16,200. The undertone remains bullish as long as the mentioned support is held and if it sustains above 16,200 then it can see further extension towards 16,500-16,800 levels.

    The index is trading in a parallel uptrend and the RSI (relative strength index) indicator has shown strong reversal from the oversold category. The index is trading above its 20 days moving average which will act as good support on the downside.

    Here are three buy calls for next 2-3 weeks:

    NOCIL: Buy | LTP: Rs 257.45 | Stop-Loss: Rs 245 | Target: Rs 280-288 | Return: 9-12 percent

    The stock is trading in a strong uptrend with higher low and higher high formation intact on the daily chart. The momentum oscillators are in the buy zone confirming the internal strength of the stock.

    The stock is trading above its short term moving averages indicating the strong momentum in the past few days.

    Bata India: Buy | LTP: Rs 1,783.8 | Stop-Loss: Rs 1,720 | Target: Rs 1,860-1,890 | Return: 4-6 percent

    The stock has given a breakout on the daily chart with rising volumes indicating strong momentum in the near term. The stock has surpassed its previous 2 weeks range and has closed on a strong note.

    The stock on the daily chart has formed a positive divergence which acts as a trend reversal indicator in the short term time frame.

    State Bank of India: Buy | LTP: Rs 480 | Stop-Loss: Rs 460 | Target: Rs 500-512 | Return: 4-7 percent

    The stock is on the verge of a breakout from a symmetrical triangle pattern on the daily chart with good base formation on the lower end. The stock has surpassed its previous swing high with higher high and higher low formations intact.

    The momentum is likely to continue on the upside with the oscillators trading in a strong buy zone.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Kunal Shah is the Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at LKP Securities. He has over 9 years of experience in the field of derivative markets. He is an MBA graduate with specializations in finance.
    Tags: #Bata India #Hot Stocks #Nifty #NOCIL #Sensex #State Bank of India #Stocks Views #Technicals
    first published: Jul 7, 2022 06:54 am
