Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 08:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

FPIs sell 1.2% stake in Aarey Drugs, HT Media offloads more shares in JHS Svendgaard

Pace Stock Broking Services acquired 6,55,314 shares in IndoStar Capital Finance at Rs 285.05 per share on the NSE and 7,45,264 shares at Rs 285.04 per share on the BSE.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Foreign portfolio investors on June 11 sold 1.19 percent equity stake in Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals.

India Opportunities Growth Fund sold 1,20,000 shares in Aarey Drugs at Rs 17.63 per share, while Elara India Opportunities Fund offloaded 1,60,000 shares at Rs 18.01 per share, as per bulk deals data available on the BSE. It together represented 1.19 percent of total paid-up equity capital of Aarey Drugs.

In previous three consecutive sessions, another FPI - LTS Investment Fund, which is based in Mauritius, sold its entire 4.13 percent stake in the pharma company.

Close

HT Media sold another 3,08,466 shares in JHS Svendgaard Laboratories at Rs 16.85 per share today, after selling 3.7 lakh shares in previous session.

related news

Gagandeep Consultancy bought 5 lakh shares in Cox & Kings Financial at Rs 0.62 per share, while Aspire Emerging Fund offloaded 93,69,581 shares in Karuturi Global at Rs 0.2 per share.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 08:52 pm

