Check out Insider Trading transaction for 26 July 2018; Bajaj Auto, ITC, RBL Bank in focus

Insider Buys for 26 July:
Man Infra: Vatsal Parag Shah (promoter) bought 17,884 shares through market purchase on July 26
20 Microns: Eriez Industries Pvt.Ltd. (OLD NAME: ERIEZ FINANCE & INVESTMENT), promoter bought 2,493 shares through market purchase on July 26.
Motor & General Finance Ltd: Associated Traders & Engineers Pvt.Ltd bought 9,575 shares through market purchase on July 26
Bajaj Auto: Kevin Dsa (officer & relatives) bought 500 shares through market purchase on July 25
Ginni Filaments: Shishir Jaipuria bought 61,933 shares through market purchase from July 20 to July 25, 2018
Insider Sales for 27 July
Kotak Mahindra Bank: Paul Parambi sold 2,500 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018
RBL Bank: Anit Vagal sold 5,260 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018
RBL Bank: Saurabh Khatkhate sold 1,000 shares through market sale on July 26, 201
L&T Finance Holdings: Nishoo Dubhashi sold 3,723 shares through market sale on July 26, 2018
HDFC Standard Life Insurance: Srikanth Ramasubramanian sold 20,710 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018
ITC: Tarun Kumar Chattopadhyay (Officer and relatives) sold 2,000 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018 while Roy John sold 20,000 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018(Note: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)