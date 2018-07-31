App
Last Updated : Jul 31, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Check out Insider Trading transaction for 26 July 2018; Bajaj Auto, ITC, RBL Bank in focus

Bajaj Auto stock was bought by Kevin Dsa (officer & relatives) to the tune of 500 shares through market purchase on July 25 and Shishir Jaipuria bought 61,933 shares of Ginni Filaments through market purchase from July 20 to July 25, 2018.

Insider Buys for 26 July:

Man Infra: Vatsal Parag Shah (promoter) bought 17,884 shares through market purchase on July 26

20 Microns: Eriez Industries Pvt.Ltd. (OLD NAME: ERIEZ FINANCE & INVESTMENT), promoter bought 2,493 shares through market purchase on July 26.

Motor & General Finance Ltd: Associated Traders & Engineers Pvt.Ltd bought 9,575 shares through market purchase on July 26

Bajaj Auto: Kevin Dsa (officer & relatives) bought 500 shares through market purchase on July 25

Ginni Filaments: Shishir Jaipuria bought 61,933 shares through market purchase from July 20 to July 25, 2018

Insider Sales for 27 July

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Paul Parambi sold 2,500 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018

RBL Bank: Anit Vagal sold 5,260 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018

RBL Bank: Saurabh Khatkhate sold 1,000 shares through market sale on July 26, 201

L&T Finance Holdings: Nishoo Dubhashi sold 3,723 shares through market sale on July 26, 2018

HDFC Standard Life Insurance: Srikanth Ramasubramanian sold 20,710 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018

ITC: Tarun Kumar Chattopadhyay (Officer and relatives) sold 2,000 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018 while Roy John sold 20,000 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018

(Note: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)
First Published on Jul 31, 2018 02:24 pm

