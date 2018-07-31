Check out Insider Trading transaction for 26 July 2018; Bajaj Auto, ITC, RBL Bank in focus

Insider Buys for 26 July:

Man Infra: Vatsal Parag Shah (promoter) bought 17,884 shares through market purchase on July 26

20 Microns: Eriez Industries Pvt.Ltd. (OLD NAME: ERIEZ FINANCE & INVESTMENT), promoter bought 2,493 shares through market purchase on July 26.

Motor & General Finance Ltd: Associated Traders & Engineers Pvt.Ltd bought 9,575 shares through market purchase on July 26

Bajaj Auto: Kevin Dsa (officer & relatives) bought 500 shares through market purchase on July 25

Ginni Filaments: Shishir Jaipuria bought 61,933 shares through market purchase from July 20 to July 25, 2018

Insider Sales for 27 July

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Paul Parambi sold 2,500 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018

RBL Bank: Anit Vagal sold 5,260 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018

RBL Bank: Saurabh Khatkhate sold 1,000 shares through market sale on July 26, 201

L&T Finance Holdings: Nishoo Dubhashi sold 3,723 shares through market sale on July 26, 2018

HDFC Standard Life Insurance: Srikanth Ramasubramanian sold 20,710 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018

ITC: Tarun Kumar Chattopadhyay (Officer and relatives) sold 2,000 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018 while Roy John sold 20,000 shares through market sale on July 25, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)