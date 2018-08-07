Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short term bets

The Nifty 50 opened above the 11,400-level for the first time and maintained positive momentum throughout the session on August 6. However, it failed to hold on to opening levels, forming a small bearish candle in intraday trade, resembling a Spinning Top kind of a pattern on daily charts.

The index closed higher, but closing value was lower than opening, which indicated that traders preferred to book profits at higher levels. It has to hold 11,400 levels on closing basis, only then strong momentum would be possible, experts said.

The Nifty index opened the gap up and made a new life time high of 11,428 by surpassing recent high of 11,390 levels. However, it failed to hold half of the gains and witnessed some profit booking to decline from higher levels.

The Nifty 50 after opening at 11,401.50 gained more strength to touch an intraday record high of 11,427.65, but it wiped out some gains in afternoon trade to hit the day's low of 11,370.60. The index closed 26.30 points higher at 11,387.10.

India VIX moved up by 3.39 percent to 12.49. Overall, lower volatility suggests that bulls are likely to hold the market on declines near to major support zones.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 11,362.57, followed by 11,338.03. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 11,419.67 and 11,452.23.

The Nifty Bank index closed at 27,898.50, up 203 points. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 27,778.4, followed by 27,658.3. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 28,006.3, followed by 28,114.1.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities

Buy Kalyani Steel with target at Rs 305 and stop loss at Rs 270

Buy UPL with target at Rs 690 and stop loss at Rs 635

Buy Deepak Nitrite with target at Rs 280 and stop loss at Rs 235

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Hindustan Oil Exploration with stop loss at Rs 140 and target of Rs 149

Buy Marksans Pharma with stop loss at Rs 31 and target of Rs 37

Buy Liberty Shoes with stop loss at Rs 206 and target of Rs 233

Buy Avanti Feeds with stop loss at Rs 529 and target of Rs 555

Buy Godrej Industries with stop loss at Rs 620 and target of Rs 638

