App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 08:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy or sell: Top stock trading ideas by market experts which are good short-term bets

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital recommends buying Yes Bank with stop loss at Rs 197 and target of Rs 212 and Tamil Nadu Newsprint with stop loss at Rs 265 and target of Rs 290.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Benchmark indices started off November month on a flat note on Thursday after losing around 5 percent in previous month. It was a roller coaster ride for the market amid mixed quarterly earnings and October sales. The broader markets outperformed frontliners with Nifty Midcap index gaining 0.87 percent.

The Nifty index after opening sharply higher at 10,441.70, which was also the intraday high, traded in a tight range of 70 points throughout the session. It touched a day's low of 10,341.90, before closing 6.10 points lower at 10,380.50.

The index made small bearish candle on daily charts, which resembles a 'Bearish Belt Hold' kind of pattern.

According to Pivot charts, the key support level is placed at 10,334.3, followed by 10,288.1. If the index starts moving upwards, key resistance levels to watch out are 10,434.3 and then 10,488.1.

related news

The Nifty Bank index closed at 25,323.65, up 170.40 points on Thursday. The important Pivot level, which will act as crucial support for the index, is placed at 25,168.2, followed by 25,012.7. On the upside, key resistance levels are placed at 25,440.4, followed by 25,557.1.

Here are the top stock trading ideas which can give good returns in the near term:

Hadrien Mendonca of IIFL

Buy Axis Bank with target at Rs 652 and stop loss at Rs 585

Buy Berger Paints with target at Rs 314 and stop loss at Rs 284

Buy BPCL with target at Rs 308 and stop loss at Rs 275

Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital

Buy Yes Bank with stop loss at Rs 197 and target of Rs 212

Buy Tamil Nadu Newsprint with stop loss at Rs 265 and target of Rs 290

Buy Bajaj Electricals with stop loss at Rs 490 and target of Rs 525

Buy Saregama India with stop loss at Rs 547 and target of Rs 585

Buy Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 269 and target of Rs 292

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 08:09 am

tags #Stocks Views

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Facts about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel statue that dwarfs the world’s tallest structures

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.