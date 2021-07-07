MARKET NEWS

Bulk Deals | Tamarind Capital sells 69 lakh shares in Dhani Services, Aberdeen offloads 10 lakh shares in Ujjivan Financial

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 11:05 PM IST
 
 
Aberdeen Global Asian Smaller Companies Fund sold 10,05,335 equity shares in Ujjivan Financial Services (or 0.82 percent of total paid up equity) at Rs 203.83 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed on July 7.

Aberdeen Standard SICAV I - Asian Smaller Companies Fund held 14,45,464 equity shares (1.19 percent of total paid up equity), and Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus Plc had 2.51 percent shareholding in Ujjivan Financial Services as of March 2021.

Among other deals, private equity firm Tamarind Capital Pte Ltd sold additional 69 lakh equity shares in Dhani Services at Rs 182.85 per share.

Tamarind had sold 69.85 lakh equity shares on July 6, at a price of Rs 174.11 per share.

Employees Retirement System of Texas - Self Managed Portfolio bought 4,26,311 equity shares in HG Infra Engineering at Rs 472.23 per share.

Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP sold 8,02,167 equity shares in Uttam Galva Steels at Rs 4.05 per equity share.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Dhani Services #Market Edge #Ujjivan Financial Services
first published: Jul 7, 2021 11:05 pm

