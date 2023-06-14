Bulk Deals | Plutus Wealth Management LLP picks Rs 143.58 crore shares in Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Stocks

Investment entity Plutus Wealth Management LLP has bought 0.78 percent shareholding in Zee Entertainment Enterprises via open market transactions on June 13.

Plutus has acquired 75 lakh equity shares in the media & entertainment company at an average price of Rs 191.44 per share, as per bulk deals data available on the exchange.

The stake buy in Zee was amounted to Rs 143.58 crore. However, the stock corrected half a percent to close at Rs 193.95.

Among other deals, Smallcap World Fund Inc has sold 10.92 lakh shares or 0.95 percent shareholding in Bajaj Electricals. Shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,175.02 per share. The total selling was worth Rs 128.4 crore.

However, Societe Generale was the buyer for some of those shares, acquiring 6 lakh shares in the company at an average price of Rs 1,175 per share.

As of March 2023, Smallcap World Fund held 60.98 lakh shares or 5.3 percent stake in the electrical equipment manufacturing company. The stock closed flat at Rs 1,186.4.

Nazara Technologies was also in focus, as Europe-based financial services group Societe Generale has sold 4 lakh shares or 0.6 percent stake in the gaming & sports media platform at an average price of Rs 681.74 per share. However, the stock climbed 5.5 percent to Rs 697.20.

Capacite Infraprojects also rallied more than 5 percent to Rs 205 on Tuesday. Societe Generale has bought 24.17 lakh equity shares or 3.5 percent stake in the EPC company at an average price of Rs 190 per share, amounting to Rs 45.93 crore.

However, foreign company Newquest Asia Investments II sold 32 lakh shares or 4.7 percent stake in the company at an average price of Rs 190.04 per share. Newquest had held 7.25 percent stake or 49.21 lakh shares in Capacite as of March 2023.