Bet on these 3 stocks for double-digit returns: Mehul Kothari of Anand Rathi

"We expect a few banking names like Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank to do well in the coming weeks. However, sector specific Metals could again be on the traders radar after recent corrective moves," he said in an interview to Moneycontrol's Sunil Shankar Matkar.

Do you think the Nifty can hit 19,000 mark by Diwali after current correction and consolidation?

Well with the way bulls are unleashed; nowadays nothing seems to be impossible for Nifty. But on technical front; we feel that 18,800-19,000 levels are achievable once Nifty close above 18,300 mark. This is because above 18,300 the index will confirm another short term bottom. On the downside; major supports are at 18,000-17,800.

Bank Nifty finally crossed the 40,000 mark. Do you expect it to cross 45,000 mark in a month or so?

We do expect the Nifty Bank index to outperform but 45,000 in just one month would be a hell of a task. This is because if we look at the long term chart of Nifty Bank index then we can conclude that the index is hovering near the major hurdle formed by a rising trend line. This trend line is formed by joining the significant tops of 2008, 2015 and 2018. Once that is surpassed then we could expect a faster momentum in the Nifty Bank index.

After analysing the F&O data, what are the sectors which can be in limelight next week, and why? Also technically what are the sectors that one should stay away from, for the time being and why?

We expect a few banking names like Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Axis Bank to do well in the coming weeks. However, sector specific Metals could again be on the traders radar after recent corrective moves.

In addition, the Nifty PSU Bank index has some more power left to move higher. Even the defensives like FMCG and Pharma could grab some attention in such times of profit booking. On the other hand we feel that IT and Oil & Gas should be avoided for some time since they might undergo some consolidation after the recent run up.

Broader markets fell quite sharply in recent corrections. Is it the time to adopt a buy on dips strategy or stay away for the time being?

We are of the opinion that the larger picture is very bullish from here on. Thus, investors should approach the buy on dips strategy. Short term traders can wait and watch for some time and again hop on to their long traders once there is a confirmation of a short term bottom.

Can you name a few stocks that look attractive at current levels and can give double digit returns in a month or so? Can you explain technical reasons that can support your advice?

Axis Bank: The Nifty Bank index has been an outperformer since quite a few sessions. Axis Bank is on the verge of a multi-year breakout. The breakout will get confirmed above Rs 828 mark and once that is taken out we expect a fast upside momentum in the stock. Traders are advised to buy the stock above Rs 828 with a stop loss of Rs 790 for an upside target of Rs 910 in the coming three-five weeks.

IDFC First Bank: After the sharp fall from the top of Rs 69, IDFC First Bank took a U-Turn from the support of Rs 40 which was the placement of 200-week EMA. After that the stock has confirmed a falling trend line breakout above Rs 50 mark. The stock has a placement of 200 DEMA at Rs 52 and above that we expect sharp upside in the counter. Traders are advised to buy the stock near Rs 50 with a stop loss of Rs 45 for the upside potential target of Rs 60 in coming 3-5 weeks.

PC Jeweller: PC Jeweller has recently confirmed a range breakout above Rs 27 and then rallied towards Rs 31 mark. Due to the ongoing profit booking in the market; the stock has again retested the breakout zone. At this point in time; the risk reward looks lucrative to go long for a trader. Traders can buy the stock above Rs 29 with a stop loss of Rs 26 for an upside target of Rs 35 in coming 3-5 weeks.

What should investors do with Reliance Industries, Yes Bank and ICICI Bank on Monday?

With regards to Reliance Industries, the stock is showing some signs of exhaustion. Despite the result, we are of the opinion that one should wait for a dip towards Rs 2,500 to make it an attractive buy. Those holding the same should continue to hold.

Yes Bank is still in a no trading zone till the time it is below Rs 15. Once it crosses Rs 15 then we expect some sharp momentum in the stock. Fresh buying is advisable only above Rs 15 in Yes Bank.

ICICI Bank is still trading and trading at its life high. The momentum shall continue till the time stock is above Rs 735. Short term traders who are holding ICICI Bank should continue to hold with Rs 735 as a stop loss. For investors we feel that the stock is poised for much higher levels once the Nifty Bank index clears 41,000 mark.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.